Marcus Rashford: Manchester United forward escapes unhurt after car accident following Burnley win

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford escaped unhurt after being involved in a car crash on Saturday night.

The crash happened after United had returned to their Carrington training base following their Premier League victory over Burnley.

The players returned to the training ground by team bus to collect their own cars before setting off home.

Pictures and footage surfaced online in the aftermath of the incident showing the damage suffered by Rashford's Rolls Royce.

On Sunday morning, Rashford posted on social media: "Three points on the road! I'm alright guys thanks for the messages."

It is understood emergency services attended the scene, but Rashford did not require medical attention and no arrests were made.

The England international played the whole game at Turf Moor as United won 1-0.

Sky Sports News has contacted Man Utd for comment.