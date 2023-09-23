Burnley 0-1 Man Utd: Jonny Evans sets up Bruno Fernandes volley to ease pressure on Erik ten Hag

Manchester United ended their three-game losing streak by beating Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor with Jonny Evans setting up Bruno Fernandes' stunning volleyed winner to ease the pressure on Erik ten Hag.

Evans, making his first start for Man Utd in more than eight years, picked out Fernandes with an inch-perfect pass from his weaker left foot having earlier seen a goal ruled out for offside by VAR. The Man Utd captain's sweet strike secured the breakthrough (45) after a nervy first half for his side.

Player ratings Burnley: Trafford (7), Roberts (6), Al Dakhil (7), Beyer (6), Taylor (6), Cullen (6), Brownhill (6), Gudmundsson (5), Ramsey (6), Koleosho (7), Amdouni (7).



Subs: Tresor (6), Brrun Larsen (5), Rodriguez (6), Berge (5), Benson (N/A).



Man Utd: Onana (7), Dalot (7), Lindelof (7), Evans (9), Reguilon (8), McTominay (7), Casemiro (8), Hannibal (7), Fernandes (9), Rashford (7), Hojlund (7).



Subs: Varane (6), Amrabat (N/A).



Player of the match: Jonny Evans.

Zeki Amdouni, who scored in Monday night's 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest, was denied by an impressive Andre Onana save before hitting the post with Burnley looking the more likely in the opening period. Fernandes also had a strike stopped by James Trafford early on but United were second best.

Team news Jonny Evans started his first game for Man Utd since March 4, 2015 with Lisandro Martinez missing from the squad.

Erik ten Hag turned to Hannibal Mejbri in midfield, lining up alongside Casemiro and Scott McTominay.

Sofyan Amrabat had a place on the bench along with Raphael Varane as Mason Mount and Harry Maguire missed out through injury.

Aaron Ramsey replaced the suspended Lyle Foster for Burnley in Vincent Kompnay's only change.

Burnley failed to recover from the setback and Man Utd, although unconvincing, secured a much-needed win on the road after conceding at least three goals in their last three matches. Questions were raised when Evans' inclusion was announced but the 35-year-old central defender produced an assured performance at the back to boost Ten Hag following a difficult week.

Man Utd move up to eighth in the Premier League, while Burnley are bottom and still waiting for their first win since promotion.

How Man Utd got back on track at Turf Moor

Image: Captain Bruno Fernandes was the match-winner for Man Utd at Burnley

Ten Hag billed this as a must-win game for Man Utd after a run of three disappointing defeats. There were signs of a response from his side as they nicked possession off Burnley in their own half on a few occasions early on. Fernandes stung the paws of Trafford as Marcus Rashford found the side-netting.

Burnley were unperturbed by their early mistakes as they took control of the game. Under-fire goalkeeper Onana made amends for his howler in Munich with a diving stop from Amdouni's low header after 10 minutes. The Switzerland international hit the post six minutes later to turn the heat up on a nervous United side.

Evans thought he had scored his first Man Utd goal in the Premier League since 2012 when he headed in Sergio Reguilon's corner after 25 minutes. VAR then ruled it out with Rasmus Hojlund deemed to have impeded Burnley 'keeper Trafford from an offside position.

Image: Jonny Evans thought he had scored until VAR ruled his goal out for offside

Man Utd's latest setback involving VAR threatened to derail them as Burnley grew in confidence. However, Evans stepped up with a moment of magic to assist Fernandes for a superb volley just before half-time. It was the 35-year-old defender's first league assist for United since February 2013, when he set up Wayne Rooney.

Hojlund was a whisker away from converting Diogo Dalot's drilled cross after the restart and came close again when set up by Rashford's header 10 minutes later. Burnley, though, were subdued in the second half as they struggled to respond to going a goal behind.

Man Utd risked inviting more pressure from the hosts as they failed to hold onto the ball in the second period but Burnley were unable to capitalise. Luca Koleosho, Burnley's 19-year-old winger, was their brightest spark but when he was taken off with 15 minutes to go the home side lost much of their threat.

Image: Fernandes celebrates his goal against Burnley

There were chances for the visitors on the break but they lacked the killer punch with Hojlund and Rashford both indecisive in the final third. Sofyan Amrabat was introduced for his first Man Utd appearance off the bench to play at left-back in the closing stages after Reguilon came off. He rode his luck as a nervy foul late on went unpunished by Burnley from a free-kick.

It was far from convincing but Man Utd returned to winning ways to restore confidence after a difficult start. Burnley, though, will be wondering how long their wait for a first Premier League win will go on.

Ten Hag: Hopefully win gives us confidence

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was full of praise for his side's spirit to beat Burnley at Turf Moor

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to TNT Sports: "The team spirit was big. The battle, the fight together. You saw a team defending with 11. Following the rules and being disciplined.

"It's about winning. The last week a lot was against us but you have to turn that and it's only up to us, and we knew that. The team acknowledged this and we have seen the answer on the pitch.

"Hopefully it gives us confidence. It's only one win. Tuesday is the next game."

Kompany: Defeat doesn't put us back

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany says his side showed character in their loss to Manchester United and they will get better as the season goes on

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany to TNT Sports: "It feels like a week of good performances and maybe not the rewards. You look at the amount of players we have to blend in the squad. There were a couple of moments. We go again. It's a tough start. We'll find our moments.

"If you play against a giant it's always difficult. I thought Burnley did itself proud today. On another day we'd get more points.

"Our mentality is just to go again. It doesn't put us back. That's where we're at. A work in progress. Good signs and the belief we'll get the rewards."

Evans: One of the best nights of my life

Image: Jonny Evans impressed on his first start for Man Utd in over eight years

Man Utd defender Jonny Evans to TNT Sports: "I loved every minute of it. Before the game you get a feeling, I couldn't wait, just pure excitement. Coming up here on the bus I was buzzing. That was my 200th game for Man Utd, I never thought I would ever reach that figure - it was one of the best nights of my life.

"I wasn't consciously thinking I would sign [after getting the first call]. When you get to a certain age you start to wind down your career. I got the call and didn't have another option, so I just took it and tried to do my best in training and take my chance. You then just hope your body sees you through.

"It was never a thought that I would come in and be a starter, I was told that my role would be to provide competition and that is how I have approached it. With a few injuries, I then had the chance to start.

"They play differently here to how we did at my previous club, so I have been trying to get used to it and adapt my play. I think I slotted in well tonight and really added my experience to the side."

Fernandes: Evans has great ball-playing qualities

Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes told TNT Sports: "It was a great pass from Jonny [Evans]. I know he has great qualities playing the ball in behind with both feet. I was waiting for it [the pass]. Burnley give space behind but it was tough to get that at times and we took the chance when it was there.

"We know that we have been in a tough bit of momentum but we knew we could come back from it. Obviously today the performance was not the best but we got the three points which is the most important thing.

"We knew the game today would be tough. Burnley play very well and to be honest I do not think that the points they have reflects how good they are. We are happy to take the win home today."

How the match played out...

Burnley visit Salford City on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup second round at 7.45pm before visiting Newcastle on Saturday in the Premier League at 3pm.

Crystal Palace visit Manchester United in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday (kick off 8pm) before returning to Old Trafford on Saturday to face Erik ten Hag's side in the Premier League at 3pm.