Carabao Cup round-up: Dmitri Mitchell sees Exeter see off Luton, Ipswich come back to stun Wolves

Exeter shocked Premier League Luton to reach the Carabao Cup fourth round for the first time in 34 years while Ipswich came from 2-0 down to stun Wolves.

Dmitri Mitchell's strike seven minutes from time, after robbing a Luton defender in his own six-yard box, was enough to make history for Exeter and earn them a first fourth-round tie since 1989.

There was a bittersweet end to the game for the goalscorer, who was shown a second yellow card in the dying moments for hauling down Issa Kabore.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Carabao Cup match between Ipswich Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ipswich staged a stunning comeback to see off Premier League Wolves with Jack Taylor's stunning winner earning a 3-2 victory at Portman Road.

Wolves were in cruise control inside 15 minutes through early goals from Hee-Chan Hwang and Toti, but Ipswich pulled level before the break through Omari Hutchinson and Freddie Ladapo, the second thanks to a goalkeeping howler from Dan Bentley.

They saved the best until last to complete the turnaround two minutes before the hour mark, with Taylor taking a touch before unleashing an unstoppable effort from 25 yards to secure the victory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Carabao Cup third-round tie between Salford and Burnley

Burnley eased into the next round with a 4-0 victory at League Two side Salford City.

Sander Berge powered home an early header before Jacob Bruun Larsen lobbed the goalkeeper from Anass Zaroury's lovely pass.

Dara O'Shea converted from close range to make it three inside 27 minutes and Wilson Odobert capped a fine evening for Vincent Kompany's side by slamming in a late fourth.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Carabao Cup third round tie between Bradford and Middlesbrough

Despite their poor start to the league season, Championship Middlesbrough had no difficulty seeing off League Two Bradford 2-0 at Valley Parade.

Boro were keen to keep the momentum up from their first league victory, against Southampton at the weekend, and made all of the running in a first half capped by Emmanuel Latte Lath's strike midway through.

When is the fourth-round draw? The draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup will be held live on Sky Sports on Wednesday night, following the conclusion of Newcastle vs Man City.

The away side play two divisions higher than their Sky Bet League Two counterparts and made their quality count in the second half through Morgan Rogers as they secured a comfortable away win.

League Two side Mansfield Town upset Peterborough United 3-1 on penalties after the tie finished 2-2.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Carabao Cup third round tie between Mansfield Town and Peterborough United

Will Swan gave the hosts an early lead from the spot having been brought down in the area, but their League One visitors equalised before the break through Jonson Clarke-Harris' 25-yard free-kick.

He then netted two minutes into the second half with a simple tap in to give Peterborough the lead but Mansfield levelled in the 93rd minute when Lucas Akins kept his cool to convert from the penalty spot and send the tie to a shootout.

Mansfield goalkeeper Christy Pym saved two as Posh missed three of their four spot-kicks leaving Davis Keillor-Dunn to roll in the winner.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Carabao Cup third round tie between Port Vale and Sutton

Port Vale advanced with a late 2-1 win over Sutton United thanks to a stunning goal from substitute Funso Ojo.

Sutton fought back against their higher-league opponents when Hisham Kasimu finished brilliantly with the outside of his left boot after Joshua Thomas had given the hosts the lead early in the second half.

But Ojo, on the pitch for only two minutes, rifled an effort into the bottom right corner from outside the area to settle the tie.