Emma Watson: Manchester United Women midfielder suffers ACL injury just days before WSL season

Manchester United midfielder Emma Watson faces a spell on the sidelines after the club confirmed she suffered a serious knee injury while on international duty.

The 17-year-old has yet to feature for United since joining the Women's Super League side from Rangers in the summer.

Watson, who has scored three goals in four senior caps for Scotland, is the latest player in the women's game to sustain an ACL injury.

"Manchester United can today confirm that midfielder Emma Watson suffered an ACL injury while on international duty with Scotland," the club announced in a statement.

"The 17-year-old is currently undergoing treatment and rehabilitation at Carrington with the support of our medical teams.

"Everyone at Manchester United will be working closely with Emma to support her recovery."

Manchester United are heading into another phase of their evolution.

Five years after their reformation as a women's team, they find themselves on the cusp of their Champions League debut. They face PSG over two legs in October for a place in the group stages.

But new challenges to come, new opponents to face and new competitions to focus on have meant another summer of multiple incomings and outgoings.

Twenty-two players have departed, including five loans. Estelle Cascarino has also returned to her parent club PSG after her loan spell.

But arguably only three of those were regular first team players. Alessia Russo and Ona Batlle both left on free transfers to Arsenal and Barcelona respectively, while Vilde Boa Rise joined Atletico Madrid.

While the number of outgoings may seem excessive, Skinner explained how Man Utd's rapid growth has meant another development of the squad was needed.

"Firstly, I want to thank all of them," he said. "They are a rich part of our history, although it's only a small history. They helped us last season to get to the Champions League this season, for example.

"So I want to say a huge thank you to all of those and we said to every player that left that this is your family. If you ever need anything, reach out.

"We're in a really unique position which I don't think anyone else in the league is in. Four seasons ago, we were a Championship team coming into the WSL, then we're trying to crack the top four, then the top three and then trying to win it."