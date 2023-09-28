Caroline Weir suffers ruptured ACL: Scotland and Real Madrid midfielder suffers injury on international duty

Scotland and Real Madrid midfielder Caroline Weir suffered a ruptured ACL during her country's 1-1 draw with Belgium on Tuesday night, it has been confirmed.

The 28-year-old was forced off with a knee injury during the Nations League game at Hampden Park, with international manager Pedro Martinez Losa unhappy with the physical treatment she suffered during the match.

After trying to play on for a couple of minutes, the midfielder was eventually forced off the field 20 minutes in.

Now Real Madrid have announced the extent of her injury, and said she will undergo surgery "in the coming days" as she begins an extended period of rehabilitation.

Losa said after Tuesday's game: "I am very angry, we have an injury to our best player, the opponent was looking to deliberately hurt her and it is the duty of the referee to protect the players.

"I think that is very important that we compete at this level, we were punished on Friday with a decision from the referee and tonight I don't think the referee was even aware of what was going on.

"The opponent targeted Caroline with the first three actions and after Caroline was taken off they targeted Kirsty Hanson and that is very disappointing."

Weir's injury comes after fellow Scotland team-mate and Man Utd midfielder Emma Watson suffered the same injury on international duty earlier this week.

