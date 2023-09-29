Aston Villa women to wear Castore home kit for WSL opener as discussions continue with manufacturer

Aston Villa Women will wear their Castore home kit in their WSL opener with Man Utd on Sunday amid ongoing issues with the manufacturer.

The decision has been made despite reports emerging this week of both the men's and women's teams concerns with the quality of the kit, and issues raised about shirts retaining sweat and feeling uncomfortable.

Numerous newspaper reports on Friday suggested the club are in the process of cutting short their deal with Castore, which was only signed in 2022.

Unai Emery's men's team wore the kit during Wednesday's 2-1 defeat to Everton in the Carabao Cup and are due to wear it again on Saturday when they host Brighton in the Premier League, with Carla Ward's Women set to follow suit the following day.

Ward's players have had less severe problems than the men, having worn the strip for five of their six pre-season friendlies. They were given the choice of wearing their home or away strip for the visit of Man Utd this weekend.

Ward said: "I think we have similar concerns as to what the men have. It was highlighted early in the pre-season from the men's side and backed up by the women.

"But as far as I am concerned, it's over to the club and Castore to deal with it, my focus has to be the weekend and making sure the players are focused on that.

"One thing I will say is the club has been absolutely superb in these last few days. There's been a constant communication of how can we help the players and make them feel better.

"There's a genuine care from the football club. The players feel that, we feel that, and our focus is now solely on Manchester United."

Key dates for the 2023/24 women's football season

Barclays Women's Super League opening weekend: Sunday October 1

Barclays Women's Championship opening weekend: August 26 - August 27

FA Women's Continental League Cup final: March 30/31

Barclays Women's Championship final weekend: Sunday April 28

Vitality Women's FA Cup final: May 11/12

Barclays Women's Super League final weekend: Sunday May 18

