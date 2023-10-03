VAR audio released from Liverpool's disallowed goal by Luis Diaz in defeat at Spurs

The VAR audio from Luis Diaz's wrongly disallowed goal for Liverpool at Tottenham has been released by the PGMOL, revealing the replay operator was the only person to immediately spot the mistake and urge the officials to stop the game.

Diaz was flagged offside after scoring but replays showed he was actually onside.

But Darren England, the VAR, mistakenly believed the on-field decision had been to award the goal, leading him to tell Simon Hooper, the referee, that the check was complete.

Image: The VAR drew the lines on the incident and VAR said "check complete" thinking the on-field decision was a goal

Image: The VAR said he could not intervene after the mistake as the game had restarted

Once England and the assistant VAR Dan Cook were alerted to their mistake by the replay operator when the goal wasn't awarded, they repeatedly said they could not intervene as the game had restarted.

"Can't do anything," said England as the replay operator asked for the game to be stopped.

In an increasingly-frantic exchange, the unnamed replay operator says: "Oli's calling in to say delay the game. The decision is onside".

It's understood that the 'Oli' referred to is Oli Kohout, the VAR Hub Operations executive.

Audio from fourth official Michael Oliver is not included in the clip.

As the replay operator continues to try to stop the game, England states "can't do anything" five more times before Cook agrees by adding: "They've restarted".

No further communication with on-field referee Hooper is included. Sky Sports has reported that Hooper was first informed of the error at half-time.

In a statement to accompany the release of the audio, the PGMOL have accepted "standards fell short of expectations" and confirmed a "detailed report, including the key learnings and immediate actions taken, has been submitted to the Premier League, who have shared it with Liverpool FC and subsequently all other Premier League clubs."

According to the PGMOL, those key learnings include:

Guidance to Video Match Officials has always emphasised the need for efficiency, but never at the expense of accuracy. This principle will be clearly reiterated

A new VAR Communication Protocol will be developed to enhance the clarity of communication between the referee and the VAR team in relation to on-field decisions

As an additional step to the process, the VAR will confirm the outcome of the VAR check process with the AVAR before confirming the final decision to the on-field officials

Match Officials Referee: Simon Hooper

Assistant Referee: Adrian Holmes

Assistant Referee: Simon Long

Fourth Official: Michael Oliver

VAR: Darren England

AVAR: Dan Cook

VAR hub operations executive: Oli Kohout

This is the transcript of what was said between the officials. The on-field referee does not hear all of the audio from the VAR room - only those comments directed to him.

Assistant referee 1: Waiting. Delaying, delaying.

VAR: Possible offside, Diaz.

Assistant referee 1: Coming back for the offside, mate.

VAR: Just checking the offside, Delay, delay.

VAR: Give the kick point, let's go. Kick point, please?

Referee: Yeah no worries, mate.

Replay operator: So here we are.

Referee: Wait.

Replay operator: Just get a tight angle.

VAR: Yeah, give me a 2D line ready after this one for frame two after that.

Replay operator: So frame two there?

VAR: That's fine.

VAR: Perfect, yeah.

VAR: 2D line on the left boot.

Replay operator: Let me just switch angles.

VAR: Romero, I think it is?

Replay operator: I think it might be this angle [that is] better? Happy with this angle?

VAR: Yep.

Replay operator: 2D line on the boot?

VAR: 2D line on the left boot.

Replay operator: Yeah, okay.

Replay operator: So, 2D line on the boot.

VAR: And stop.

VAR: Check complete, check complete. That's fine, perfect.

Assistant referee 1: Playing.

Referee: Cheers, mate.

VAR: Thank you, mate.

Referee: Well done, boys. Good process.

Replay operator: Wait, wait, wait, wait. The on-field decision was offside.

Replay operator: Are you happy with this?

Assistant VAR: Yeah.

Replay operator: Are you happy with this?

Assistant VAR: Offside, goal, yeah.

Assistant VAR: That's wrong that, Daz.

VAR: What?

Replay operator: On-field decision was offside. Are you happy with this image? Yeah, it's onside, The image that we gave them is onside.

Assistant VAR: The left-back he's played him, he's gone offside.

VAR: Oh [expletive].

Replay operator: Delay, delay.

Replay operator: Oli's [PGMOL Hub Ops] saying to delay, Oli's saying to delay.

VAR: Pardon?

Replay operator: Oli's calling in to say delay the game. The decision is onside.

VAR: Can't do anything.

Replay operator: Oli's saying to delay, Oli's saying to delay.

VAR: Oli?

Fourth official: Yeah?

Replay operator: Delay the game, delay the game. Stop the game.

VAR: They've restarted the game. Can't do anything, can't do anything.

Assistant VAR: Yeah, they've restarted. Yeah.

VAR: Can't do anything.

Assistant VAR: No.

VAR: I can't do anything. I can't do anything. *Expletive*.

Ref Watch: One little question would've prevented 'terrible mistake'

Sky Sports' Dermot Gallagher:

Sky Sports' Dermot Gallagher:

"It was a terrible mistake to make. Everyone has acknowledged that, we have all acknowledged that. It's the biggest talking point of the season, let alone this weekend.

"It's now about the process and one of the processes is they will have to undertake from now is the VAR will have to ask the referee: 'what is the on-field decision?'

"If that little question had been asked and [Simon Hooper] said "offside" then you've got a starting point. Then you can go forward. Unfortunately, because that question wasn't asked, they were under the impression the goal had been given on the field and that's how everything unfolded."

Do we need to change the laws of the game?

"I think it's easier just to get a process which everyone is comfortable with and everyone can work to.

"It might seem like a trivial question, but that simple question would have alleviated all that went on next. If I said to you, 'what's the on-field decision?' You would tell me it was offside.

"I could then look and say, 'I'm checking for offside'. He didn't check for offside. What he was checking was if the player was not offside.

"That's how it unfolded."

Do we need to hear fourth official's audio?

"At the moment, there are constraints. We can't put everything publicly. It's brilliant they've been transparent and they've come out and taken ownership of this mistake.

"It's been admitted very quickly and everyone is now aware of what's happened.

"Whilst you might not like what's happened, at least you can now understand why it's happened. They've got an understanding of why that mistake was made.

"That's good because once you understand why a mistake was made, you can then alleviate that happening again.

"The learning point is that this must never, ever happen again."

Once they realised a mistake was made, did they make the right decision in not stopping the game?

"Unfortunately, he can't. Once you decide the decision you're going to make and the game restarts, there's no going back. You've got to carry on.

"That's what Darren England realises. He cannot go back as that's the laws of the game. The referees have to abide by them."

Analysis: Protocols will change, lessons will be learned

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"Pep Guardiola said earlier today that he felt that referees had taken centre stage too much and that people are talking about them too much.

"I'm not sure referees want to be in the spotlight. They just want to do their job and they know that if we're not talking about the referees, it means they have done a good job.

"But with all the technology that is around now, they are under more and more scrutiny. Listening to the audio, I keep wondering why they were in such a rush to make that decision.

"They are being put under pressure to make these decisions really quickly. When VAR was first introduced, and they were taking a long time to make these decisions, everyone was complaining about the fact it was taking too long.

"People in the stadiums didn't know what was going on either, so I think that's why they've tried to speed up the decision-making process.

"But listening to the audio, it's obvious that if you do anything at that speed, and so many people are watching and depending on your decision-making, mistakes are going to be made.

"I think it's important what it says at the end of the clip, which is that the protocols are going to change. Lessons will be learned.

"I know a lot of people have hammered officials, but we should make it clear that Liverpool as a club have not hammered the officials. They don't want the game to be replayed.

"They're not blaming Darren England, they're not blaming PGMOL, what they have asked for is that the process and the protocols are improved so mistakes such as this don't happen again."