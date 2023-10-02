Jamie Carragher says VAR 'panicked' and 'froze' after realising Luis Diaz error in Liverpool's defeat at Spurs

Jamie Carragher says the officials responsible for incorrectly confirming the decision to disallow Luis Diaz's goal at Tottenham "panicked" and "froze" once they realised their error.

Diaz was flagged offside after scoring for Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday but replays showed he was actually onside.

However, PGMOL said Darren England, the VAR, mistakenly believed the on-field decision had been to award the goal, leading him to tell Simon Hooper, the referee, to stick with the original call.

PGMOL released a statement after Spurs' 2-1 win over Liverpool, saying the decision was a result of a "significant human error", while IFAB rules state that play could not be brought back to correct the mistake once the referee restarted the game.

But speaking to Monday Night Football, Carragher said: "The bit where I'm really struggling is that they must know within two seconds because Tottenham have taken a free-kick, they haven't kicked off.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham’s win against Liverpool in the Premier League

"I'd be screaming at the referee but maybe they're saying they have to wait until the ball goes out of play. They're saying they stayed with protocol, that they're not allowed to stop it but they panicked, they froze.

"I know that's the rule but that's a red-tape rule. If they had reversed it, we'd have been praising their leadership.

"There's talk that the officials didn't know until half-time that a mistake had been made but when that ball goes out of play [after the incident] the look on that referee's face... it's a look of something has gone wrong."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Stephen Warnock and Sue Smith question Dermot Gallagher on why VAR couldn't recommend Liverpool be gifted a goal after Luis Diaz's strike was ruled out incorrectly against Tottenham

Carragher also echoed Liverpool's calls for PGMOL and Howard Webb, who leads the referees' body, to release the audio of the conversations that took place between the officials during the incident.

"The only way Howard Webb and PGMOL will gain any sort of credibility back was to get it out there," said the former Liverpool defender.

"I think it's unbelievable that all the parties involved haven't released the audio. I find it unfathomable."

Carra: 'We're at a crisis point with VAR'

PGMOL's apology to Liverpool was the second they have been forced to make this season following the decision not to award Wolves a late penalty during their defeat at Manchester United after Andre Onana clattered into Sasa Kalajdzic.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dermot Gallagher said the decision to disallow Luis Diaz's goal against Tottenham was a 'very, very bad mistake'

The apologies follow a series of high-profile errors last season and Carragher said: "I don't think the feeling about VAR has been lower. It's at crisis point.

"It's not just this decision - it's on the back of other incidents this season, like the Wolves one with Manchester United on Monday Night Football.

PGMOL's VAR apologies listed Tottenham 2-1 Liverpool, September 30 2023



Luis Diaz has a goal ruled out for Liverpool after being incorrectly ruled offside, with VAR Darren England failing to intervene.



Man Utd 1-0 Wolves, August 14 2023



Andre Onana recklessly challenged Sasa Kalajdzic inside the Manchester United box but VAR Jonathan Moss failed to instruct on-pitch referee Simon Hooper to check the pitchside monitor for a penalty.



Tottenham 2-1 Brighton, April 8 2023



Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg appeared to foul Kaoru Mitoma in the Tottenham box but referee Stuart Attwell declined to award a penalty and VAR Michael Salisbury supported the decision.



Everton 0-1 Man City, February 26 2023



Referee Paul Tierney and VAR Chris Kavanagh missed a handball from Manchester City midfielder Rodri, failing to award Everton a penalty.



Arsenal 1-1 Brentford, February 11 2023



Ivan Toney’s offside equaliser was allowed to stand despite a VAR review overseen by Lee Mason, who failed to spot Christian Norgaard standing in an offside position.



Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton, February 11 2023



VAR John Brooks drew an offside line in the wrong place, denying Brighton’s Pervis Estupinan the opening goal at Selhurst Park as a legitimate goal was ruled out.



Brighton 2-1 Liverpool, January 29 2023



Liverpool’s Fabinho escaped with only a yellow card after a studs-up challenge on Evan Ferguson.



Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd, November 6 2022



Lucas Digne scored a free kick but a post-match review concluded the United wall was set too far back, giving the Villa full-back extra room for the set-piece.



Forest 2-2 Brentford, November 5 2022



Brentford were awarded a penalty despite replays showing Dean Henderson made minimal contact with Yoane Wissa.



Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa, October 20 2022



Douglas Luiz was sent off for Villa despite Aleksandar Mitrovic perpetrating a bust-up.



Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal, September 4 2022



Gabriel Martinelli’s goal for Arsenal was disallowed by VAR after Martin Odegaard was incorrectly deemed to have fouled Christian Eriksen in the build-up.



Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace, September 3 2022



An own goal by Palace’s Tyrick Mitchel was disallowed after Joe Willock was wrongly ruled to have impeded goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.



Chelsea 2-1 West Ham, September 3 2022



Jarrod Bowen was wrongly judged to have fouled Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, ensuring West Ham’s late equaliser was disallowed.



Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa, August 20 2022



Andy Madley changed his mind on a Crystal Palace penalty after consulting the pitchside monitor, despite Lucas Digne handling the ball.

"I don't want to pile into the officials or Howard Webb - they must feel awful. I'm not into the conspiracy theories - no one gains anything from this.

"We've all made mistakes. But this is a horrendous mistake, unprecedented."