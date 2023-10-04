Reece James: Chelsea captain handed one-game ban for improper conduct in tunnel following Aston Villa loss

Reece James has been fined £90,000 by the FA and banned for one game after using 'improper, abusive and insulting' words and behaviour towards a match official following Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa last month.

James, who was named club captain during the summer, has already missed eight matches after he suffered a hamstring injury in training back in August.

The 23-year-old has been in the stands ever since but during last month's 1-0 home defeat to Aston Villa, he confronted the match officials in the tunnel at full-time.

The FA charged James and on Wednesday confirmed the full-back will serve a one-game suspension for aiming improper/insulting or abusive words towards referee Jarred Gillet or one of his assistants.

That means James will miss the trip to Burnley, regardless of his current fitness status.

An FA statement read: "Reece James has been given a one-game suspension and £90,000 fine for breaching FA Rule E3 at Chelsea's Premier League match against Aston Villa on Sunday 24 September.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Chelsea and Aston Villa.

"The defender admitted he used improper, insulting and abusive words and behaviour towards a match official in the tunnel after the final whistle.

"An independent Regulatory Commission imposed these sanctions following a hearing, and its written reasons for them will be published at the earliest opportunity."

Mauricio Pochettino had Malo Gusto sent off after his booking for a challenge on Lucas Digne was upgraded to a red card following a VAR review.

Last Monday, Marc Cucurella had to switch across to play in an unfamiliar right-back berth while Levi Colwill featured at left-back with Ben Chilwell set to be sidelined for at least two months with his own hamstring injury.

Chelsea's October fixtures

Saturday October 7: Burnley (A), Premier League, 3pm

Saturday October 21: Arsenal (H), Premier League, live on Sky Sports, 5.30pm

Saturday October 28: Brentford (H), Premier League, 12.30pm