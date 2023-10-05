Jonas Eidevall: Arsenal Women manager signs new long-term deal

Arsenal Women's manager Jonas Eidevall has signed a new long-term deal, two years after joining from FC Rosengard.

Eidevall guided Arsenal to a second-place Women's Super League finish in his first season in charge, before winning the Conti Cup last term, and reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League.

"I'm full of pride to have signed a new contract with this football club," said Eidevall.

"I'm aware of the huge privilege and responsibility that comes along with my role at Arsenal. This is a special place with a special group of players and staff and we all believe there is a great future ahead of us here.

"We've made great progress on and off the pitch over the last couple of years and we are all working hard to continue that growth every single day.

"Our ambition is to be competing for the highest honours in women's football consistently and we all believe we are capable of achieving that."

Arsenal were stunned 1-0 by Liverpool in front of a record-breaking WSL crowd on the opening day of the new campaign, and will not feature in this year's European competition after failing to come through qualifying.

They travel to Manchester United, live on Sky Sports Premier League, on Friday night for a chance to claim their first win of the domestic season; kick-off 7.30pm.

Sporting Director Edu said: "We're delighted to have agreed a new contract with Jonas. This is an exciting time for our women's first team as we approach a new season and this announcement is an important sign of our renewed commitment to the journey ahead.

"As a club, our aim is to be challenging at the top of the game and Jonas will play a key role in us achieving that."

Analysis: Gunners' loyalty can pay dividends

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

"This may seem like odd timing to outsiders, given Arsenal crashed out of Europe before the group stages and were shocked on the first day of the new term by Liverpool. But this move is much more about the long-term project at Arsenal - it's been made with foresight.

"The Gunners have underperformed against their expectation in recent seasons. There are mitigating circumstances - and were it not for an 119th-minute winner from Wolfsburg back in May, Arsenal would have made it to the Champions League final. Still, only a Conti Cup winner's medal to show since winning the WSL back in 2019 is an underwhelming return.

Image: New signing Alessia Russo will play a key role in Arsenal's pursuit of the WSL title this season

"Last season's promise was dashed by severe injuries to Arsenal's most prominent players - first it was Beth Mead and Viv Miedema, then it was Leah Williamson and captain Kim Little, among others. The list was agonisingly long and rendered Eidevall powerless in pursuit of further glory.

"But Arsenal, as a club, have proved that planning and patience, particularly in sticking to their process when others might have knee-jerked, can bare spectacular fruit - Mikel Arteta is case in point.

"Eidevall is considered and methodical in his approach - he's passionate and heartfelt too. It's clear that with the right backing, and focussed direction, Arsenal can become a real force under the Swede in seasons to come."

