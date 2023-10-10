South Asians in Football Weekly: Easah Suliman in Pakistan squad, Aqsa Mushtaq completes OFI Crete move, Dilan Markanday shines

The latest edition of South Asians in Football Weekly is out after another good week for the community in the Beautiful Game...

Former England youth captain Easah Suliman is one of four British footballers linking up with Pakistan for the country's FIFA World Cup qualifying double-header with Cambodia.

The Aston Villa academy graduate, who last term featured in a first-of-its-kind British South Asians in Football Team of the Season, is joined in Pakistan's squad by Grimsby Town's Otis Khan, ex-QPR youngster Harun Hamid and Cyprus-based former England U17 midfielder Rahis Nabi.

Pakistan play away in Phnom Penh on October 12, before hosting Cambodia in the return game at the Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad on October 17.

Londoner and former India manager Stephen Constantine will take charge of Pakistan for the first time when they play Cambodia.

OFI Crete have announced the signing of Aqsa Mushtaq after Sky Sports News last week revealed the attacking midfielder was on the verge of joining the club.

Sky Sports News broke the news that Mushtaq - who spent the second half of last season at Championship side Lewes FC - was set for a return to Greece where she has a big reputation as a player.

Bradford-born Mushtaq played for Crete-based Avantes Chalkida last year, winning the league's Most Valuable Player award.

Mushtaq features in the first timeline documenting the history of South Asian heritage players in the modern women's game after moving to Napoli in 2020 and becoming the first player of Pakistani heritage to join a women's team playing in Italy's top division.

Dilan Markanday continued his excellent run of form for Blackburn Rovers by playing a key role in two Rovers goals in four first-half minutes in a thumping 4-0 win away at QPR.

Markanday played in Joe Rankin-Costello, who cut back for Tyrhys Dolan to score the opener at Loftus Road.

The former Tottenham youngster then laid on Sammie Szmodics, who crossed for Arnor Sigurdsson to double Blackburn's lead, before they ran away with it in the second half.

Brandon Khela made history last week, with Sky Sports News exclusively revealing the 18-year-old had become the first British South Asian ever to play league football for Birmingham City.

The central midfielder came off the bench in a 4-1 triumph over Huddersfield. Birmingham followed that up with a 3-1 victory against West Brom but have since parted company with manager John Eustace.

Khela, started playing football aged three and could have joined hometown club Coventry City, but opted for a move to Birmingham after he was scouted by the club. He has since played in every age-group side for Birmingham City.

The former Arden Academy pupil has already represented England at youth level. Brandon is not the only footballing talent in the family, with younger brother Reiss opening scholarship terms with Leicester City earlier this year.

Image: Brandon Khela (L) and his younger brother Reiss with Sky Sports News' Dev Trehan at an event to celebrate Vaisakhi at Wembley Stadium earlier this year

Sai Sachdev has been in the England U19 squad for this month's U19 European qualifiers.

The Sheffield United youngster will travel with England to Podgorica where they take on the hosts on October 11, before matches against Wales on October 14 and Austria on October 17.

Supporters' groups Leicester For All and Foxes Pride joined forces ahead of Stoke City's visit to the King Power to launch the My City, My Shirt photo exhibition, celebrating the diversity of the city of Leicester and its fans.

Both groups are affiliated to the Fans for Diversity campaign and speakers at the event included the Lord Mayor of Leicester Susan Barton and Leicester City Women's captain Sophie Howard.

Image: Leicester City Women captain Sophie Howard and Sky Sports News' Dev Trehan, alongside Rishi Madlani from Foxes Pride who features in 'My City, My Shirt'

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, Fans for Diversity chief Nilesh Chauhan, said: "There is a huge passion for football in Leicester with more than half the people from the city from a diverse ethnic background. This initiative helps to positively showcase that diversity.

"More than 100 people from all walks of the game and life attended the event - and the majority have gone away inspired. There is a significant amount of work to do at every level of football in Leicester and this is a good platform to build on, locally and nationally."

Earlier in the week, West Ham were presented with an award in recognition of receiving the Premier League's advanced equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) standard.

It is the second time West Ham have received the award, with the Premier League concluding the Hammers have continued to make progress in this area and deserve to maintain the advanced level.

West Ham United vice-chair, Karren Brady, said: "Throughout our long and illustrious history in East London, there is so much for us to be proud of as a club, and our continued success as an equity leader only serves to drive us to even greater heights."

Image: West Ham academy personnel are joined by Sky Sports' Dev Trehan at Emerging Hammers

Premier League, head of diversity and inclusion strategy, Kuljit Randhawa, added: "West Ham have made excellent progress in creating safe and inclusive environments for their staff, players and fans.

"The club's work to enhance South Asian pathways into the Academy, including parental engagement, is also worthy of praise. We look forward to continuing to support West Ham to enhance their work in this area."

