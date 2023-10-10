Euro 2028: UK & Ireland to host European Championships as Turkey and Italy get 2032

The UK and Ireland will host Euro 2028 while Turkey and Italy have been awarded 2032.

The UEFA executive committee gave the green light to the five-nation bid, which ran unopposed after Turkey withdrew last week to focus on its joint bid with Italy for Euro 2032.

Ten stadia were included in the UK-Ireland bid submission in April. Six of the venues are in England, with one each from Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

UEFA favours all five countries going through qualification, with two automatic places set aside for those who don't qualify on the pitch.

The FA wants England to stay competitive, by playing in qualifiers, avoiding two years of friendlies instead.

Image: Ten stadia were included in the UK-Ireland's bid submission

The tournament will be held in June and July of 2028 - exactly seven years since England and Scotland both hosted games during the re-arranged tournament, which was held across Europe.

The six venues in England are Wembley, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Etihad Stadium, St James' Park, Villa Park and Everton's new home at Bramley-Moore Dock, which is currently under construction.

A redeveloped Casement Park in Belfast, the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Hampden Park in Glasgow and the Principality Stadium in Cardiff were the other stadia included in the submission.

Would Wembley host Euro 2028 final?

Image: Police form a cordon around Wembley Stadium after it was breached by ticketless supporters before the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy in July, 2021

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"The UEFA executive committee has had assurances from The FA that there won't be a repeat of the disgraceful scenes that we saw at Wembley for the Euro 2020 final.

"Anyone who was there that day will remember what a shocking experience it was. There was very little security, so many people seemed to gain access to the stadium without tickets. An official report found that it was basically a miracle that nobody lost their lives.

"The FA say they have learnt lessons and nothing like that is going to happen again. UEFA have confidence in The FA because they've given them the Champions League final at Wembley at the end of this season.

"It's not just The FA who have questions to answer because everyone saw what happened at the last two Champions League finals in Paris and Istanbul.

"I was at both and a lot of the supporters, especially from Liverpool and Manchester City, said they have absolutely no faith in UEFA any longer and would not want to go to any major games organised by them.

"There are not just questions for the FA to answer but also serious questions for UEFA and their executive committee to answer about whether they are fit for purpose when it comes to hosting major tournaments and finals."

