Jorge Vilda appointed as manager of Morocco women's team after being sacked as Spain women's coach

Frenchman Reynald Pedros led Morocco to their first World Cup this year in Australia and New Zealand; they became the first Arab side to qualify for the last 16, but after two friendly losses against Zambia, Pedros was dismissed and has now been replaced by Jorge Vilda

Thursday 12 October 2023 21:41, UK

Jorge Vilda pictured prior to kick off during the Women&#39;s World Cup
Image: Jorge Vilda was sacked as Spain women's coach in September

Jorge Vilda has been appointed as the new manager of the Morocco women's team following the scandal involving Luis Rubiales who is being investigated for a non-consensual kiss to striker Jenni Hermoso.

Vilda, who won the Women's World Cup with Spain in August, was sacked in September, 10 days after FIFA suspended former Spanish FA (RFEF) president Rubiales for giving a non-consensual kiss to Hermoso during the medal ceremony in Sydney.

The 42-year-old, who considered his dismissal "unfair", was widely criticised for repeatedly applauding Rubiales during an emergency RFEF assembly in which the latter railed against "false feminism" and vowed not to resign.

Vilda is now also being investigated by Spain's High Court in the alleged case of sexual assault and coercion against Rubiales following the controversial kiss.

Originally, only Rubiales was under formal investigation, while other federation officials and players were called as witnesses.

The former Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales arrives at the National Court in Madrid, Spain
Image: FIFA suspended former Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales

Previous manager Frenchman Reynald Pedros joined Morocco in November 2020 and led the team to their first World Cup this year in Australia and New Zealand.

Morocco became the first Arab side to qualify for the last 16, but after two friendly losses against Zambia, Pedros was dismissed.

"The book closes and I am very disappointed not to continue my mission with the Moroccan national A team. But, so proud to have put this team on top of the world," Pedros posted on social media platform X.

