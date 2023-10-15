FA Cup first-round draw: Charlton Athletic to host Cray Valley Paper Mills

FA Cup first-round draw took place on Sunday; League One Charlton Athletic host Cray Valley Paper Mills of the the Isthmian League South East Division; the first-round ties will take place over the weekend of November 4 and November 5
Sunday 15 October 2023 15:16, UK
League One Charlton Athletic will host neighbours Cray Valley Paper Mills of the Isthmian League South East Division in the FA Cup first round.
Kyrell Lisbie plays in attack for the Millers, following in the footsteps of his dad Kevin, who spent 11 years at Charlton until 2007 and later four years with the non-league club until 2021.
A total of 80 clubs entered at this stage of the competition, with 32 winners from the fourth qualifying round and all 48 clubs from Sky Bet League One and League Two.
Another standout pairing will see Cambridge United entertain Southern League Premier Division South side Bracknell Town, who earned their place in the hat after a shock 1-0 win over National League side Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Ramsgate, who also play in the Isthmian League South East Division, will host Hemel Hempstead Town or Woking and Horsham of the Isthmian League Premier Division will take on League One Barnsley at Oakwell.
National League leaders Chesterfield will host current League One leaders Portsmouth, who are unbeaten in the league since March.
The first-round ties will take place over the weekend of Saturday November 4 and Sunday November 5.
Curzon Ashton vs Aveley or Barnet
Alfreton Town vs Worthing
Chesterfield vs Portsmouth
Bolton vs Solihull Moors
Exeter City vs Wigan Athletic
Leyton Orient vs Carlisle United
Kidderminster Harriers vs Fleetwood
Hereford vs Gillingham
Ebbsfleet United or Slough Town vs Grimsby Town
Charlton Athletic vs Cray Valley Paper Mills
Oxford United vs Maidenhead United
Newport County vs Oldham Athletic
Swindon Town vs Aldershot Town
Crewe Alexandra vs Derby County
Mansfield Town vs Wrexham
Marine vs Harrogate Town
Barnsley vs Horsham
Port Vale vs Burton Albion
Peterborough United vs Salford City
Eastleigh vs Boreham Wood
Bradford City vs Wycombe Wanderers
Billericay Town or Sheppey United vs Walsall
Shrewsbury Town vs Colchester United
Bristol Rovers vs Chelmsford City or Whitby Town
Lincoln City vs Morecambe
Sutton United vs AFC Fylde
Reading vs MK Dons
Doncaster Rovers vs Accrington Stanley
Chester vs York City or Needham Market
Scarborough Athletic or Oxford City vs Forest Green Rovers
Notts County vs Crawley Town
Stockport County vs Worksop Town
Yeovil Town vs Gateshead
Stevenage vs Tranmere Rovers
Braintree Town or Chesham United vs Maidstone United
Bromley vs Blackpool
AFC Wimbledon vs Cheltenham Town
Cambridge United vs Bracknell Town
Northampton Town vs Barrow
Ramsgate vs Hemel Hempstead Town or Woking