Leyton Orient vs Lincoln to be replayed in full after death of fan at Brisbane Road

The League One match between Leyton Orient and Lincoln, which was abandoned due to a medical emergency in the crowd, will be replayed in full, the EFL has announced.

Lifelong Orient fan Derek Reynolds, 74, passed away after falling ill during the game at Brisbane Road on Tuesday October 3, which the hosts were winning 1-0 after an early goal from Joe Pigott.

A statement released on Monday afternoon said: "Having considered all relevant factors relating to the decision taken by the match officials and club stadium staff on the night, alongside the options available to them in accordance with the regulations, the board felt the most reasonable course of action was to reschedule the fixture in full.



"A new date for the game will be announced by the clubs in due course."

During the match, a fan ran on the pitch towards referee Stephen Martin, to draw attention to the fact that a member of the public needed medical attention in the East Stand.

The game then continued for less than a minute, before around 20 fans sat down on the pitch at the home end to alert the referee to the continuing medical emergency and the game was halted.

With the paramedics appearing to give the individual CPR on the side of the pitch, the referee took the teams off the field.

The match was abandoned in the 82nd minute, an hour after the initial stoppage occurred and, as the fans left the ground, the medical teams were still attending to the patient.

At the weekend, Leyton Orient posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Lincoln had added a brick with Reynolds' name on it to their memorial wall at the LNER Stadium.