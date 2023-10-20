Premier League best bets: 200/1 Morgan Gibbs-White to unleash masterclass on Luton

Can the nappy factor inspire Jones Knows on the path to winners? He has two goalscorer bets to attack, including a 200/1 shot.

How did we get on last weekend?

Much has changed since my last betting escapade, where my under 2.5 goals play in Manchester United vs Brentford summed up the mood and the overall results of -4 returns across the weekend. Scott McTominay, you absolute McNugget.

And, Everton to win and under 2.5 goals at 4/1 vs Bournemouth did make me laugh. A 3-0 win for the Toffees there, of course.

I haven't given up on the game, far from it.

It's just that my mind, body and soul has been occupied by the arrival of my second child, who was unleashed into the world on Monday. You think seeing an under 2.5 goal bet lose with two goals in stoppage time makes for uncomfortable viewing, try being front row for an emergency C-section. Give me 1,000 replays of the McTominay double or that Everton third goal.

However, unlike at Old Trafford there was a bundle of joy at the end of the ordeal as Jude Jones Knows is safe and well, with mum in fine form considering the dramatic arrival.

Image: A bundle of woe: Scott McTominay's double left Jones Knows reeling

He's got the game in his veins too judging by our early exchanges. During a night feed administered by dad I'm convinced he muttered through the darkness: "James Garner, goal, Anfield." Either the kid is the next Tony Bloom or I'm just majorly sleep deprived. Children are the future, supposedly. So best go with it.

P+L = -10

Image: James Garner celebrates after scoring against Aston Villa - he is 11/1 to score at Anfield

James Garner and Everton on the whole, are playing with great confidence and freedom in an attack-minded role for Sean Dyche, which has seen his attacking numbers spike. Garner scored for the second time in three matches in the win over Bournemouth and kept up his serious love for shooting by registering four in the match. That's now 16 shots in his last seven starts with his two or more shots line landing in six of those matches and four shots on target in his last three appearances.

The 11/1 with Sky Bet on him scoring in what should be a goal heavy game makes significant appeal. Jude Knows.

Morgan Gibbs-White is a serious talent and he's going to explode into life at some point this season in a big way. This could be the moment against a defence like Luton's who will struggle in one-on-one situations against skilful opposition. Having been dropped for Nottingham Forest's 1-1 draw with Brentford, he returned to the side looking fully focused and motivated in the draw at Crystal Palace, playing a slightly different position off the right which suits his style. He almost lobbed home an exquisite opening goal but was denied by the post.

Also, with Brennan Johnson now departed, Gibbs-White will surely be grabbing the ball at any penalty taking opportunities having scored his last two spot kicks for the club. The 7/1 with Sky Bet for him to score first looks very tasty and I'll be playing that along with the 20/1 for him scoring twice and the 125/1 to bag a hat-trick.