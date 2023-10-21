Liverpool 2-0 Everton: Sean Dyche fumes at decision not to send Ibrahima Konate off in Merseyside derby defeat

Everton manager Sean Dyche fumed at the decision not to send Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate off in the Toffees' Merseyside derby defeat at Anfield, describing it as an "impossibility of football".

The visitors were left stunned when Konate, who was booked early in the second half, was not shown a second yellow card by referee Craig Pawson when he fouled Beto on the counter-attack with the scores at 0-0.

The decision not to send Konate off was particularly pertinent given Everton defender Ashley Young was dismissed for two first-half bookings earlier in the game.

After Konate escaped a red card of his own, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp replaced the French defender with Joel Matip, while Dyche was booked minutes later for continuing his protests to the officials.

"How they didn't have [a red card] is an impossibility of football," Dyche said to beIN Sport after the game. "It's a shame that we're going to end up talking about the officials, it's [the case] in most interviews I do.

"I don't think it's rocket science today. The fact their manager took off their centre-back straight away afterwards was a clear sign of what he thought. Everybody in the stadium and at home thought the same thing. But the people who count didn't think that.

"It was a bizarre game for officiating the game, it was very bizarre."

While watching the incident on Soccer Saturday, former Premier League referee Mike Dean said: "I think it's a second yellow, for consistency. You've sent off a player for two fouls in the first half. He's done two in 10 minutes."

Dyche later said in his press conference: "I have seen the footage and within a second he is saying, 'No chance.' He did not even give himself thinking time. If he gives himself 10 seconds, I bet he gives a yellow. Especially in the modern game. It is just bizarre to me.

"I don't agree with the VAR rule on this. I think that is where VAR should step in. Just go, 'Yellow, yellow, yellow.' Because that is what VAR should be there to do, to correct things like that today.

"I end up getting in trouble. I shouldn't be because I should be able to say if the referee has had an off day. I am just saying what everyone else thinks."

Everton went on to lose the game with Mohamed Salah scoring from the spot on 74 minutes after Michael Keane's handball, before the Egyptian winger added a second in stoppage time on the counter attack.

Dyche said he had no complaints about the awarding of the penalty from a laws of the game point of view - but said he preferred the previous version of the handball rule.

"They get a goal from a penalty: they are tough ones now, it's a loose arm. I preferred the rule how it was when it had to be a deliberate act of handball, that's not a deliberate act. But they've all changed it and we know the rule is.

"But the fact is at 0-0, how they have got 11 on the pitch is just incredible."

Klopp: You learn to get over these decisions

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Klopp said he understood Everton's complaints about Konate's red card, but said the Toffees will learn to get over it.

Klopp, of course, was on the bad end of refereeing decisions when Luis Diaz's goal at Tottenham was incorrectly ruled out for offside last month due to a refereeing blunder.

The Liverpool manager felt the best way to resolve that refereeing mistake was to organise a replay of Spurs vs Liverpool, but the German was more relaxed about this controversy.

"Of course I understand it," said Klopp to TNT Sport. "When we were on the other side, we have to accept that, so it's really hard to do that in the first moment.

"But with time, you get over it, I can tell you."

