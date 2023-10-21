Liverpool 2-0 Everton: Mohamed Salah goals win controversial Merseyside derby after Ashley Young is sent off

Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over 10-player Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Ashley Young's red card for two bookable offences inside the first half left Sean Dyche's side up against it and Liverpool finally found the breakthrough goal in the 74th minute when Salah converted from the spot following Michael Keane's handball.

The Egyptian's second in stoppage time better reflected Liverpool's dominance but it was tough on Everton given the resolve that they showed, particularly once down to 10. They could point to a debatable moment just before the goal when Ibrahima Konate was fortunate to escape a red card.

Dyche was booked for his complaints, the only comfort being the way that his team battled against the odds. For Klopp, this hard-fought victory ends a run of two games without a win and restores Liverpool - however briefly - to the top of the Premier League table.

Player ratings Liverpool: Alisson (6), Alexander-Arnold (6), Konate (5), Van Dijk (6), Tsimikas (5), Mac Allister (6), Gravenberch (7), Szoboszlai (8), Salah (8), Jota (7), Diaz (8).



Subs: Nunez (7), Elliott (7), Matip (6), Gomez (6).



Everton: Pickford (6), Young (3), Tarkowski (7), Branthwaite (6), Mykolenko (6), Garner (5), Onana (6), Harrison (5), Doucoure (6), McNeil (5), Calvert-Lewin (5).



Subs: Keane (5), Patterson (5), Beto (6), Danjuma (6), Chermiti (n/a).



Player of the match: Luis Diaz.

How Liverpool won the derby

Although Liverpool controlled possession throughout, their best opportunities in the first half came on the counter-attack. Their speed on transition when Everton had committed bodies forward for their own attacking set plays looked particularly threatening.

The contrast in pace was never more obvious than when the ball gravitated towards the 38-year-old Young. The veteran could have been spared a caution for his first offence but diving in on Luis Diaz late in the half was a rash move that warranted the second yellow.

It put increased pressure on an Everton team trying to win back-to-back away games in the Premier League for the first time since Carlo Ancelotti was in charge and after making it to the half-time interval, dogged resistance was the focus in trying to cling to a point.

Team news Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp made four changes to the team that drew at Brighton with one of them enforced as Kostas Tsimikas replaced Andy Robertson. The other three to come in were Ibrahima Konate, Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota.

Everton: Sean Dyche decided to stick with the team that beat Bournemouth at home last time out with Dominic Calvert-Lewin starting up front for the Toffees.

Dyche removed both wingers and opted for a 5-3-1 formation that succeeded in frustrating Liverpool early in the second period as the game played out within 40 yards of Jordan Pickford's goal. James Tarkowski's brave block denied Salah. Liverpool probed.

Controversy came when Konate, having already been booked for preventing one counter-attack, was adjudged to have fouled Beto on another break. Craig Pawson kept the yellow card in his pocket this time, leaving Everton supporters, and their manager, fuming.

Klopp, having already removed his left-back in an attacking move, substituted Konate for Joel Matip immediately, recognising the defender had been fortunate. The decisive moment came soon after - as a result of the superb Diaz now operating as an auxiliary left-back.

The Colombia forward had almost won a penalty seconds before following a challenge by Nathan Patterson but there was little debate about the award of the spot-kick when Keane blocked the winger's cross with his outstretched arm. Salah beat Pickford in front of the Kop.

There was a surprisingly nervy finale once the board went up to show nine minutes of added time given how little Everton had offered in attack - their best chance coming for Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the very first minute. But when the second goal came, it was Salah's again.

Darwin Nunez ran through and had the presence of mind to pick out his team-mate who slotted home his second of the game and seventh Premier League goal of the season. Emphatic in the end. One-sided throughout. But another typically feisty Merseyside derby.

Liverpool's derby win in stats

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has now won nine Premier League games against Everton, overtaking Rafa Benitez for the most wins by a manager in Merseyside derbies in the competition.

Liverpool have kept four consecutive clean sheets against Everton in the Premier League, their longest run without conceding against them in league competition since 1976.

Everton have won just seven points from nine Premier League games this season, their fewest at this stage of a league campaign since 2005.

Mohamed Salah has either scored or assisted in each of his last 13 Premier League appearances for Liverpool at Anfield. Only Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry have ever done so in more consecutive home appearances in the competition.

Salah has been directly involved in eight goals in 10 Premier League appearances against Everton for Liverpool. Only Steven Gerrard has scored more goals for the Reds than Salah in this fixture in the competition.

Everton's Ashley Young became the first player to be sent off for two yellow cards in a Premier League game against Liverpool since Sadio Mane playing for Southampton.

Young's dismissal for Everton saw him become the third-oldest player to be sent off in a Premier League game after Stuart Pearce and Phil Jagielka.

Liverpool are in Europa League action in midweek, hosting Toulouse on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.

Their next Premier League match is a trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday October 29; kick-off 2pm.

Meanwhile, Everton's next assignment is a Premier League clash with West Ham, also on Sunday October 29, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 1pm.