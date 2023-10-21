Liverpool 2-0 Everton: Mohamed Salah goals win controversial Merseyside derby after Ashley Young is sent off

Liverpool vs Everton. Premier League.
Anfield.
Report as Liverpool moved top as Mohamed Salah's goals won the Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield. Ashley Young was sent off for the away side, while Ibrahima Konate was fortunate to escape the same punishment for the Reds
Saturday 21 October 2023 14:47, UK
Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over 10-player Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.
Ashley Young's red card for two bookable offences inside the first half left Sean Dyche's side up against it and Liverpool finally found the breakthrough goal in the 74th minute when Salah converted from the spot following Michael Keane's handball.
The Egyptian's second in stoppage time better reflected Liverpool's dominance but it was tough on Everton given the resolve that they showed, particularly once down to 10. They could point to a debatable moment just before the goal when Ibrahima Konate was fortunate to escape a red card.
Dyche was booked for his complaints, the only comfort being the way that his team battled against the odds. For Klopp, this hard-fought victory ends a run of two games without a win and restores Liverpool - however briefly - to the top of the Premier League table.
Liverpool: Alisson (6), Alexander-Arnold (6), Konate (5), Van Dijk (6), Tsimikas (5), Mac Allister (6), Gravenberch (7), Szoboszlai (8), Salah (8), Jota (7), Diaz (8).
Subs: Nunez (7), Elliott (7), Matip (6), Gomez (6).
Everton: Pickford (6), Young (3), Tarkowski (7), Branthwaite (6), Mykolenko (6), Garner (5), Onana (6), Harrison (5), Doucoure (6), McNeil (5), Calvert-Lewin (5).
Subs: Keane (5), Patterson (5), Beto (6), Danjuma (6), Chermiti (n/a).
Player of the match: Luis Diaz.
Although Liverpool controlled possession throughout, their best opportunities in the first half came on the counter-attack. Their speed on transition when Everton had committed bodies forward for their own attacking set plays looked particularly threatening.
The contrast in pace was never more obvious than when the ball gravitated towards the 38-year-old Young. The veteran could have been spared a caution for his first offence but diving in on Luis Diaz late in the half was a rash move that warranted the second yellow.
It put increased pressure on an Everton team trying to win back-to-back away games in the Premier League for the first time since Carlo Ancelotti was in charge and after making it to the half-time interval, dogged resistance was the focus in trying to cling to a point.
Dyche removed both wingers and opted for a 5-3-1 formation that succeeded in frustrating Liverpool early in the second period as the game played out within 40 yards of Jordan Pickford's goal. James Tarkowski's brave block denied Salah. Liverpool probed.
Controversy came when Konate, having already been booked for preventing one counter-attack, was adjudged to have fouled Beto on another break. Craig Pawson kept the yellow card in his pocket this time, leaving Everton supporters, and their manager, fuming.
Klopp, having already removed his left-back in an attacking move, substituted Konate for Joel Matip immediately, recognising the defender had been fortunate. The decisive moment came soon after - as a result of the superb Diaz now operating as an auxiliary left-back.
The Colombia forward had almost won a penalty seconds before following a challenge by Nathan Patterson but there was little debate about the award of the spot-kick when Keane blocked the winger's cross with his outstretched arm. Salah beat Pickford in front of the Kop.
There was a surprisingly nervy finale once the board went up to show nine minutes of added time given how little Everton had offered in attack - their best chance coming for Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the very first minute. But when the second goal came, it was Salah's again.
Darwin Nunez ran through and had the presence of mind to pick out his team-mate who slotted home his second of the game and seventh Premier League goal of the season. Emphatic in the end. One-sided throughout. But another typically feisty Merseyside derby.
Liverpool are in Europa League action in midweek, hosting Toulouse on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.
Their next Premier League match is a trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday October 29; kick-off 2pm.
Meanwhile, Everton's next assignment is a Premier League clash with West Ham, also on Sunday October 29, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 1pm.