 Skip to content

Steven MacLean: St Johnstone sack manager after poor start to Scottish Premiership season

St Johnstone are bottom of the Scottish Premiership with just four points from nine fixtures and without a league win; Steven MacLean and Liam Craig have both left the club, with Alex Cleland assuming responsibilities; MacLean's final game in charge was Saturday's 4-0 defeat at St Mirren

Sunday 29 October 2023 19:47, UK

St Johnstone and manager Steven MacLean have parted company
Image: St Johnstone have sacked manager Steven MacLean

St Johnstone have sacked manager Steven MacLean after their poor start to the Scottish Premiership season.

The Perth club are bottom of the table with just four points from nine fixtures and without a league win.

St Johnstone released a statement which read: "St Johnstone Football Club can announce that it has parted company with Steven MacLean and Liam Craig.

"In the interim, Alex Cleland will assume responsibilities for first-team matters."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

MacLean's final game in charge of St Johnstone was Saturday's 4-0 defeat at St Mirren

St Johnstone also lost to Stenhousemuir, Stirling Albion and Ayr in the Viaplay Cup earlier in the season.

Trending

Former Saints striker MacLean, who was first-team coach under former boss Callum Davidson, was scathing after his side's 4-0 league defeat by St Mirren in Paisley on Saturday and warned that some of his players might have played their last game under him.

He said: "The goals we lost are unacceptable. It's the basics of football. In the second half, we just imploded and it looked like a couple of players chucked it.

Also See:

"It is my responsibility and some of these players will be lucky if they play for me again. It is not happening under my watch and it might be I need to play young boys. I thought it was really, really poor.

"You need to show bravery in those situations and you need people to lead. I just thought we lacked that all over."

St Johnstone play Kilmarnock at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday night.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Correctly predict six scorelines to win £250,000 for free with Super 6. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Football

How to watch Premier League, F1, Cricket World Cup and more this week