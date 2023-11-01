Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: Chelsea to host Newcastle, West Ham to visit Liverpool

Newcastle will head to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals while West Ham visit Liverpool.

Eddie Howe's side won 3-0 at holders Manchester United on Wednesday night having beaten Manchester City in the previous round and now face another tough tie at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool overcame struggling Bournemouth and will host West Ham, who saw off Arsenal, at Anfield in another all-Premier League tie.

Sean Dyche saw Everton breeze past his old club Burnley to set up a last-eight fixture at home to Fulham, managed by ex-Toffees boss Marco Silva, after they won at Ipswich.

League One club Port Vale, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, will face the Championship's Middlesbrough at home.

Ties will take place in the week commencing December 18.

Everton vs Fulham

Chelsea vs Newcastle

Port Vale vs Middlesbrough

Liverpool vs West Ham