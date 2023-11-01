Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: Chelsea to host Newcastle, West Ham to visit Liverpool

Chelsea to host Newcastle at Stamford Bridge in Carabao Cup quarter-finals; West Ham to visit Liverpool; Everton set to face Fulham; League One club Port Vale to welcome Championship side Middlesbrough; Ties will take place in the week commencing December 18
Wednesday 1 November 2023 23:50, UK
Newcastle will head to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals while West Ham visit Liverpool.
Eddie Howe's side won 3-0 at holders Manchester United on Wednesday night having beaten Manchester City in the previous round and now face another tough tie at Stamford Bridge.
Liverpool overcame struggling Bournemouth and will host West Ham, who saw off Arsenal, at Anfield in another all-Premier League tie.
Sean Dyche saw Everton breeze past his old club Burnley to set up a last-eight fixture at home to Fulham, managed by ex-Toffees boss Marco Silva, after they won at Ipswich.
League One club Port Vale, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, will face the Championship's Middlesbrough at home.
Ties will take place in the week commencing December 18.
Everton vs Fulham
Chelsea vs Newcastle
Port Vale vs Middlesbrough
Liverpool vs West Ham