Manchester United: Gary Neville warns Man Utd fans have 'had enough' of club's crisis

Gary Neville has warned Manchester United fans have "had enough" of the club's collapse and retitled Old Trafford as the 'Theatre of Nothing' as United's crisis continues to escalate.

Four days after a 3-0 humbling to neighbours Manchester City, holders United were emphatically dumped out of the Carabao Cup in front of their own supporters in a one-sided defeat to Newcastle.

Pressure is mounting on manager Erik ten Hag. "We know this is not good enough," said Ten Hag. "I have to take responsibility."

But Sky Sports' Paul Merson has starkly concluded: "I personally think the manager has lost the players."

Neville has consistently defended Ten Hag amid the club's ongoing sale process and behind-the-scenes uncertainty.

Writing on X on Thursday morning, Neville highlighted the contrast between the management structure at Newcastle and its absence at Manchester United.

"On my way up to the gantry last night I bumped into Dan Ashworth," said Neville. "He transformed the FA's structure, set Brighton up for this incredible period of success and has now built a strong foundation for the new owners at Newcastle.

"He's competent, highly qualified and knows what he's doing. Will work with his coach, recruitment team and other departments coherently and calmly. In the last two matches Manchester United have played two clubs that have installed proper football departments to support the team on the pitch and off it. The complete opposite of United. We haven't got a sporting director! I used to travel up to Newcastle and feel sorry for their great fans when the energy and enthusiasm had been sapped from them under Mike Ashley. It was painful to see.

"Last night we saw the Theatre of Dreams turn into the Theatre of Nothing. Every single United fan bored and flat. On the pitch the players in shock, the performances woeful and a manager struggling in front of our eyes. We've seen it before, we know how it ends and we've had enough."

United without Casemiro at Fulham | Merson: Ten Hag under serious pressure

United return to action on Saturday with a trip to Fulham but will once again be without Casemiro. The midfielder was replaced at half-time due to injury against Newcastle and Ten Hag later confirmed "I think definitely for Saturday, he is out."



Defeat at Craven Cottage will likely plunge United into the bottom half of the Premier League table with Merson warning: "It's now a big game on Saturday away to Fulham. I don't see how much further this goes on. For me, he [Ten Hag] is under serious pressure."