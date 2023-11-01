 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Manchester United vs Newcastle United. Carabao Cup Fourth Round.

Old TraffordAttendance72,484.

Manchester United 0

    Newcastle United 3

    • M Almirón (28th minute)
    • L Hall (36th minute)
    • J Willock (60th minute)

    Latest Carabao Cup Odds

    Man Utd 0-3 Newcastle: Holders dumped out of Carabao Cup as pressure builds on Erik ten Hag

    Match report and highlights as Man Utd lose 3-0 at Old Trafford for second consecutive game following Sunday's derby defeat to Man City; Newcastle changed eight players, started with five full-backs and no striker but had too much for Erik ten Hag's side

    Zinny Boswell

    @ZinnyBoswell

    Wednesday 1 November 2023 22:21, UK

    Man Utd players react after Joe Willock (not pictured) puts Newcastle 3-0 up
    Image: Man Utd players react after Joe Willock (not pictured) puts Newcastle 3-0 up

    Holders Man Utd were dumped out of the Carabao Cup at the fourth round after a humbling 3-0 defeat to a weakened Newcastle side at Old Trafford to pile the pressure on Erik ten Hag.

    In a repeat of last season's final, out-of-form Man Utd were given hope this could be a chance to redeem themselves after Sunday's dismal Manchester derby defeat with Eddie Howe naming a Newcastle team that included five full-backs and no recognised striker.

    However, Miguel Almiron - an early replacement for the injured Matt Targett - struck on 28 minutes as Man Utd's confidence wobbled with Hannibal Mejbri lucky not to see red. Before the hosts could recover, Lewis Hall volleyed in his first Newcastle goal to double their lead ahead of the break.

    Man Utd bounced back in the second half after the introductions of Sofyan Amrabat and Aaron Wan-Bissaka but were caught out on the counter as Joe Willock delivered a hammer blow on the hour. Newcastle claim revenge with a rare win at Old Trafford, where Man Utd have lost five of their last eight games.

    More to follow...

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Manchester Utd midfielder Hannibal was lucky to avoid a second yellow card after a late challenge on Newcastle's Emil Krafth.

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Miguel Almiron sent the Newcastle fans into raptures at Old Trafford as he fired the Magpies in front.

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Lewis Hall doubles Newcastle's lead at Old Trafford with a well taken volley.

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Joe Wilock adds a fabulous third goal for Newcastle against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup.

    What's next?

    Man Utd are back in Premier League action on Saturday lunchtime as they head to Fulham; kick-off 12.30pm.

    Also See:

    Trending

    Newcastle host Arsenal on Saturday in the league, live on Sky Sports from 5pm; kick-off 5.30pm.

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!
    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Correctly predict six scorelines to win £250,000 for free with Super 6. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

    Around Sky

    Other Sports

    Get Sky Sports

    Football

    How to watch Premier League, Carabao Cup, F1, Cricket World Cup and more