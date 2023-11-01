Man Utd 0-3 Newcastle: Holders dumped out of Carabao Cup as pressure builds on Erik ten Hag

Holders Man Utd were dumped out of the Carabao Cup at the fourth round after a humbling 3-0 defeat to a weakened Newcastle side at Old Trafford to pile the pressure on Erik ten Hag.

In a repeat of last season's final, out-of-form Man Utd were given hope this could be a chance to redeem themselves after Sunday's dismal Manchester derby defeat with Eddie Howe naming a Newcastle team that included five full-backs and no recognised striker.

However, Miguel Almiron - an early replacement for the injured Matt Targett - struck on 28 minutes as Man Utd's confidence wobbled with Hannibal Mejbri lucky not to see red. Before the hosts could recover, Lewis Hall volleyed in his first Newcastle goal to double their lead ahead of the break.

Man Utd bounced back in the second half after the introductions of Sofyan Amrabat and Aaron Wan-Bissaka but were caught out on the counter as Joe Willock delivered a hammer blow on the hour. Newcastle claim revenge with a rare win at Old Trafford, where Man Utd have lost five of their last eight games.

Man Utd are back in Premier League action on Saturday lunchtime as they head to Fulham; kick-off 12.30pm.

Newcastle host Arsenal on Saturday in the league, live on Sky Sports from 5pm; kick-off 5.30pm.