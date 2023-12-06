 Skip to content
Bristol Street Motors Trophy 2023/24: Free match highlights, fixtures and schedule for knockout stages of tournament

Twelve teams have booked their place in the last 16 of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy; seven are from League One, three are from League Two; Brighton and West Ham are the last two U21 teams representing Premier League clubs in the competition

Dan Long

Digital football journalist @DanLong__

Wednesday 6 December 2023 12:38, UK

As the last 16 of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy approaches, we take a look at the 2023/24 competition so far.

Who won the competition last season?

Bolton won the Papa Johns Trophy - as it was called before the rebrand - for the second time back in April, with a 4-0 win over Plymouth in front of a crowd of just under 80,000 at Wembley. It was the biggest winning margin in any final since the competition was founded in 1981.

Last five EFL Trophy winners

  • 2022/23 - Bolton Wanderers
  • 2021/22 - Rotherham United
  • 2020/21 - Sunderland
  • 2019/20 - Salford City
  • 2018/19 - Portsmouth

How did the round of 32 pan out?

Of the 16 ties at this stage of the competition, 12 were played on Tuesday December 5, with two to follow on Wednesday December 6 and one more on Tuesday December 19.

A new date for Accrington vs Lincoln will be announced in due course after the initial tie was postponed due to a frozen pitch on December 5.

Northern section

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Liverpool U21s midfielder Mateusz Musalowski scores a superb strike after playing a crafty one-two with Melkamu Frauendorf and then hitting into the top far corner in a 2-1 loss against Barrow in the EFL Trophy

Southern section

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Dawson Devoy's 83rd-minute stunner sealed a 3-2 win for MK Dons over Northampton Town in their EFL Trophy clash

Which teams have made it to the last 16?

League One: Blackpool, Bolton, Burton, Derby, Oxford, Peterborough, Wycombe.

League Two: Bradford, Crawley, Doncaster.

Premier League U21: Brighton U21, West Ham U21.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Malcolm Ebiowei catches out Stevenage's goalkeeper from 40 yards in the EFL Trophy

What are the dates for the next round and beyond?

  • Last 16 - w/c January 8 2024
  • Quarter-finals - w/c January 29 2024
  • Semi-finals - w/c February 19 2024

The draw for the last 16 will take place live on Sky Sports on Friday December 8.

When and where is the final?

The Bristol Street Motors Trophy final is scheduled to take place on Sunday April 7 at Wembley Stadium.

How can I watch Bristol Street Motors Trophy ties?

From the last 16 onwards, we will have highlights available to watch from every single game shortly after the full-time whistle.

The semi-finals and the final will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football.

However, in May, Sky Sports' agreed a new five-year deal to show over 1,000 matches per season in the Sky Bet EFL meaning, from the 2024/25 season onwards, for the first time ever, fans will be able to watch every match from the competition live.

