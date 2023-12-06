Bristol Street Motors Trophy 2023/24: Free match highlights, fixtures and schedule for knockout stages of tournament

Twelve teams have booked their place in the last 16 of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy; seven are from League One, three are from League Two; Brighton and West Ham are the last two U21 teams representing Premier League clubs in the competition
Wednesday 6 December 2023 12:38, UK
As the last 16 of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy approaches, we take a look at the 2023/24 competition so far.
Bolton won the Papa Johns Trophy - as it was called before the rebrand - for the second time back in April, with a 4-0 win over Plymouth in front of a crowd of just under 80,000 at Wembley. It was the biggest winning margin in any final since the competition was founded in 1981.
Of the 16 ties at this stage of the competition, 12 were played on Tuesday December 5, with two to follow on Wednesday December 6 and one more on Tuesday December 19.
A new date for Accrington vs Lincoln will be announced in due course after the initial tie was postponed due to a frozen pitch on December 5.
Northern section
Southern section
League One: Blackpool, Bolton, Burton, Derby, Oxford, Peterborough, Wycombe.
League Two: Bradford, Crawley, Doncaster.
Premier League U21: Brighton U21, West Ham U21.
The draw for the last 16 will take place live on Sky Sports on Friday December 8.
The Bristol Street Motors Trophy final is scheduled to take place on Sunday April 7 at Wembley Stadium.
From the last 16 onwards, we will have highlights available to watch from every single game shortly after the full-time whistle.
The semi-finals and the final will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football.
However, in May, Sky Sports' agreed a new five-year deal to show over 1,000 matches per season in the Sky Bet EFL meaning, from the 2024/25 season onwards, for the first time ever, fans will be able to watch every match from the competition live.