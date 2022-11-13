Papa John's Trophy 2022/23: Fixtures and schedule for knockout stages of tournament

We take a look at the state of play in the 2022/23 Papa John's Trophy as the competition reaches its latter stages; five Premier League U21 teams reach last 32, including Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United; Rotherham beat Sutton in 2021/22 final at Wembley
Sunday 13 November 2022 19:37, UK
As the 2022/23 Papa John's Trophy reaches its latter stages, we bring you the state of play, upcoming fixtures and the schedule for the remainder of the tournament.
Rotherham won the 2021/22 edition in April, defeating Sutton 4-2 after extra-time, but their promotion back to the Championship means they are unable to defend their title.
Meanwhile, five Premier League U21 teams have reached the knockout stages, including Chelsea and Arsenal - the latter of whom reached the quarter-finals last season.
Here is the current state of play after the last-32 draw...
Northern section
Manchester United U21 vs Wolverhampton Wanderers U21
Grimsby Town vs Accrington Stanley
Burton Albion vs Tranmere Rovers
Southern section
Colchester United vs Bristol Rovers
AFC Wimbledon vs Sutton United
Forest Green Rovers vs Cheltenham Town
Plymouth Argyle vs Charlton Athletic
Chelsea U21 vs Peterborough United