Rangers manager Philippe Clement ignoring 'noise' ahead of League Cup semi-final against Hearts

Rangers manager Philippe Clement insists he is ignoring any "noise" amid suggestions Celtic's exit has put more pressure on them to win the Viaplay Cup.

The Ibrox side are favourites to lift the trophy after Brendan Rodgers' side were knocked out by Kilmarnock in September.

They take on Hearts in the semi-final at Hampden Park on Sunday with either Hibernian or Aberdeen awaiting the winners in December's final.

Rangers have not won the League Cup since 2011 with Clement quick to dismiss the theory that the pressure is on to secure the title this season.

"Those are really good things for you guys as you can make a lot of articles about it. I'm not busy with those things and with that noise, whether people think it's important or not," he said.

"For me, like I said, every game and day is important. Today we had training and every exercise is important for me. That the players show quality. If they do that every day and game, at the end of the season there will be silverware.

Image: John Souttar is set to return for Rangers on Sunday

"We need to focus on our own things, not noise and what can be or should be. We are focused on ourselves."

Clement revealed that defender Ben Davies remains a doubt with a "small problem" after missing the 5-0 win at Dundee in midweek and "there is a chance but no guarantee" that attacker Tom Lawrence will return, while John Souttar, Nico Raskin, Rabbi Matondo and Kemar Roofe remain out.

Image: Rangers fans let off flares at Dens Park

He also repeated his message to the Rangers fans to leave the "dangerous" pyrotechnics at home in future.

The match at Dundee on Wednesday night was delayed by 45 minutes after the Rangers team bus was held up in traffic and then suspended for 18 minutes after Gers supporters let off a large number of flares that triggered fire alarms under the stand.

The Scottish Professional Football League will liaise with police over the "very concerning" pyrotechnic display and the former Genk, Club Brugge and Monaco boss reiterated his thoughts on the matter.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and Rangers

He said: "I was clear what I said after the game but I will repeat it a last time.

"I loved when we came outside for the warm-up in Dundee, you see a lot of Rangers supporters, a lot of atmosphere, songs, chants, support for the team.

"It gives the team energy. The pyro thing we don't need. It doesn't give something extra. It is dangerous. So if they give all the other things, I will be a very satisfied manager.

"It is good that there are rules because it is such a dangerous thing. I have seen it a lot in the past but it is good that there are strict rules because we need to avoid danger for people."

