Rangers transfer news: Wolves' Fabio Silva set to join club on loan

Rangers are closing in on signing of Wolves striker Fabio Silva on loan until end of season.

The 21-year-old moved to Molineux from Porto for £35m three years ago but has struggled to make an impact for the Premier League club.

Silva has been on loan at Anderlecht and PSV since joining Wolves and Sky Sports News understands conversations with the Rangers manager Philippe Clement, plus the lure of European football were key to him deciding to move to Ibrox.

Clement is keen to strengthen his forward line after injuries to Danilo and Kemar Roofe.

There is a link between Silva and the club with incoming Ibrox director of football Nils Koppen previously signing him on loan for PSV Eindhoven.

According to reports, Celtic were also keen on the striker who has already visited Glasgow ahead of his move next month.

