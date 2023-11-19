Chido Obi-Martin: Arsenal youth player scores 10 goals for U16 side in 14-3 thrashing of Liverpool

Arsenal youth player Chido Obi-Martin has hit the headlines after netting 10 goals in the Gunners U16 team's 14-3 thrashing of Liverpool.

The 15-year-old is already a regular for the club's U18 side, and made his UEFA Youth League debut earlier this season, but stunned team-mates and opposition alike with his 10-goal haul on Saturday.

The Denmark U17 international only featured for the U16s as the older age group did not have a game across the weekend.

He has previously been called up to train with the Arsenal first team by manager Mikel Arteta, and scored a hat-trick in a Premier League 2 game against Southampton earlier this season.

Gunners legend Ian Wright was quoted by The Mirror as hailing Obi-Martin's potential, saying: "Chido Obi-Martin, he's 15, honestly, he's like 6 foot 2, he looks really quick."

Obi-Martin has also hit the ground running on the international scene, netting seven times in nine games for Denmark U17s, prompting high praise from his international boss Jesper Mikkelsen.

He told Bold: "When you look at 'Chido', he doesn't look like someone who hasn't turned 16 yet. First of all, he has a physique that is really advantageous as a football player.

"He is big and strong, but he is also reasonably agile. He is good at sticking to the game, but he is actually also good at challenging and dribbling himself."