Terry Venables: Gary Neville pays tribute to 'Britsh football's most technically gifted coach'

Sunday 26 November 2023 20:01, UK
Gary Neville has hailed Terry Venables as the most technically gifted British coach following his death aged 80.
Venables was at the helm for England's unforgettable run to the semi-finals of Euro 96 after forging a highly successful club managerial career with Crystal Palace, QPR, Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur.
Former England and Manchester United defender Neville was part of the Three Lions side that captured the imagination of the public and he paid tribute to the tactical innovation Venables used as national team boss.
"One of my great regrets and disappointments with England is that he was unable to continue after Euro '96," Neville said.
"He was a huge personality and character, larger than life and, I think at the time, too big for the FA to handle.
"We lost out with England through that change because he was onto something special. He developed a great spirit but also a really technically gifted, tactically aware team of leaders like [Paul] Gascoigne, [Paul] Ince, [Tony] Adams and [Stuart] Pearce.
"He managed them really well, with young players coming through as well. But he was unable to take us beyond that tournament.
"We talk about Pep Guardiola now in terms of the outcomes of matches. He called it in training three or four days before.
"I'd never played under a coach as good as Terry Venables at that. He would almost predict the outcome of games.
"At Euro '96, we played four or five different systems and changed systems within games. I've got no doubts this was the most technically gifted and tactically aware English and British coach that we've ever produced."
Meanwhile, Tottenham's current Australian head coach Ange Postecoglou, a former Socceroos boss, paid tribute to Venables after his side's 2-1 home defeat to Aston Villa on Super Sunday.
"If you are asking about a person who embodies everything this football club has always wanted to be, it is Terry," Postecoglou told Sky Sports.
"He was the manager for the [Australia] national team and almost got us to the World Cup, but the biggest testament is that anyone who I have ever come across that has worked with him will say he is by far the best coach, manager and tactician they have come across."