Fulham transfer news: Brazil international midfielder Andre interesting Marco Silva's side

Fulham are interested in a January deal for Fluminense midfielder Andre.

The 22-year-old Brazil international has been tracked by Liverpool for some time and was a target for them in the summer, as revealed then by Sky Sports News.



However, Jurgen Klopp opted to sign other midfielders instead including Ryan Gravenberch and Waturo Endo, and it appears the Reds' interest in Andre, who helped Fluminense win the Copa Libertadores earlier in November, has therefore cooled.

Andre to replace Palhinha?

Fulham are hoping to steal a march on the other competition - so much so that chief executive Alistair Mackintosh recently flew to Brazil for talks over his potential signing.



Fulham are looking for a new defensive-midfield player as they brace themselves for another approach from Bayern Munich for Joao Palhinha in January.



They tried to bring in Scott McTominay to replace him in the summer, but he is not expected to leave Manchester United midway through the season.



Fulham are also maintaining their summer interest in signing a new centre-back due to the continued uncertainty over Tosin Adarabioyo's future.

His contract is expiring next summer so he is free to speak to foreign clubs about a pre-contract agreement.

Monaco were bidding for him right up until the deadline in August.



Fulham are also looking at potential new striker options.