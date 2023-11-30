Everton: Premier League club submit appeal against 10-point deduction

Everton have submitted an appeal against their 10-point deduction in the Premier League.

The Toffees were sanctioned by an independent commission on November 17 for a breach of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules (PSR) and had 14 days to lodge an appeal.

Now the appeal has been submitted, the case will be considered by an independent appeals commission, which will include a different set of people from the original commission panel.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Everton boss Sean Dyche reflects on the 10-point deduction Everton received for a breach of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules

Everton said they were "shocked and disappointed" by the ruling and vowed to appeal against it.

"Both the harshness and severity of the sanction imposed are neither a fair nor a reasonable reflection of the evidence submitted," said the club.

The deduction, which was imposed with immediate effect, plunged Sean Dyche's team into the relegation zone.

According to the Premier League, Everton admitted during a five-day hearing they were in breach of the league's profitability and sustainability rules.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

The commission determined that "Everton's PSR calculation for the relevant period resulted in a loss of £124.5m, as contended by the Premier League, which exceeded the threshold of £105m permitted under the PSRs."

After narrowly avoiding relegation to the Championship last season, Everton were - prior to their points loss - 14th in this season's league table, eight points above the bottom three. They are now 19th in the table, five point behind Luton in 17th.

Only three clubs have previously been docked points in Premier League history. Middlesbrough were deducted three for failing to fulfil a fixture against Blackburn in 1996/97 and Portsmouth were stripped of nine after entering administration in March 2010.

Tottenham were handed a 12-point deduction before the 1994/95 season for financial irregularities committed several seasons earlier, but that punishment was eventually revoked.

More to follow....

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.