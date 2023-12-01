Women's Nations League: Scotland help out England by drawing with Belgium, Wales lose while Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland win

Scotland will play in League B of the next Women's Nations League after their relegation was confirmed despite a strong showing in a 1-1 draw in Belgium, which helped England after the Lionesses' 3-2 win over Netherlands.

Marie Detruyer put Belgium ahead on the half-hour in Leuven but Scotland battled back and levelled through a wonderful long-range Erin Cuthbert strike just four minutes later.

Scotland manager Pedro Martinez Losa would have been happy with the response from his side to falling behind as Chelsea's Cuthbert struck with a moment of magic.

She had already come close to breaking the deadlock before Detruyer struck for Belgium - who now sit third in the group following England's dramatic win over group leaders the Netherlands.

After falling behind, the visitors then had the better of the contest but could not muster a winning goal.

Celtic striker Amy Gallacher was guilty of missing the best chance to seal a comeback victory, while player of the match Cuthbert was forced off late on after suffering a facial injury.

Wales relegated from Nations League top tier

Image: Wales were relegated from the Nations League top tier after defeat to Iceland

Wales were relegated from the top tier of the Women's Nations League after losing 2-1 to Iceland in Cardiff.

Goals in each half from Hildur Antonsdottir and Dilja Zomers condemned Wales - who had needed to win by a two-goal margin to avoid relegation - to League B with a game to spare.

Substitute Elise Hughes gave Wales some consolation with a header deep into stoppage time.

Wales conclude their programme against Germany on Tuesday, but Gemma Grainger's side will be playing simply for pride in Swansea after slipping to a fifth Nations League defeat.

Magill keeps Northern Ireland promotion hopes alive

Image: Simone Magill scored twice for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland kept alive their hopes of promotion to the top tier of the Women's Nations League with a 4-0 victory over Albania in Tirana.

Simone Magill scored either side of half-time as Tanya Oxtoby's side were rewarded for their dominance, with Danielle Maxwell and Megan Bell adding further goals.

Northern Ireland's only previous win in the group came at home against Albania in September and they began the fixture in third place.

The three points lifted them above Hungary into second, with their final group game to come against leaders the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday.

Ireland make it five straight wins over Hungary

The Republic of Ireland secured their fifth win in succession with a laboured 1-0 victory against Hungary in the Nations League.

Eileen Gleeson's side, already assured of promotion to League A, had to rely on an own goal from captain Henrietta Csiszar midway through the second half at Tallaght Stadium to maintain their perfect record.

Hungary went in search of an equaliser but came up short, dropping them to third place in the group following Northern Ireland's win against Albania.

Ireland play Northern Ireland at Windsor Park on Tuesday in their final match of the campaign.