Luis Rubiales: Ex-head of Spanish FA 'forcefully kissed England player' after Women's World Cup final

Mr Rubiales, who was banned for three years for the enforced kiss on Spain forward Jenni Hermoso, said Ms Hewitt's portrayal of him as "some sort of creep" is "absolutely disgusting"

Disgraced former Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales seemed to "forcefully" kiss England defender Lucy Bronze on her face and stroke team-mate Laura Coombs' face after the Women's World Cup final, the FA chair has said.

Debbie Hewitt told FIFA investigators Mr Rubiales was also "unpleasant and unnecessarily aggressive" while waiting in the tunnel for the post-match presentations to begin.

Ms Hewitt's evidence has been released by FIFA as part of the full reasons for banning Mr Rubiales for three years for the enforced kiss on Spain forward Jenni Hermoso after the victory over England at the final in Sydney in August.

Mr Rubiales, who resigned in September, told FIFA's disciplinary committee that Ms Hewitt's portrayal of him as "some sort of creep" is "absolutely disgusting".

Concerns grew as the pair of football chiefs were next to each other in the tunnel waiting for the trophy and medals presentation.

Ms Hewitt told FIFA: "He [Rubiales] appeared unhappy as to where he had been positioned in the line-up.

"FIFA staff [or stewards] told him to remain where placed and stood around us so that the presentation group could make our way to the stage.

"The tone of his voice in response was unpleasant and unnecessarily aggressive.

"The England team came up individually onto the stage. He [Rubiales] shook the hand of every player and touched a few on the arm as they walked past."

He then "cupped and stroked" the face of the English player Laura Coombs, which [Hewitt] thought was slightly odd and then he "seemingly forcefully kissed the English player Lucy Bronze on her face".