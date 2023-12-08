Rangers injury blow as Danilo and Tom Lawrence ruled out

Rangers have been hit with a huge double injury blow ahead of one of the most important weeks in the club's season.

Striker Danilo may have to have surgery on a knee injury picked up against Hearts on Wednesday night, while midfielder Tom Lawrence is also out until at least the winter break with a muscle problem that saw him go off in the first half at Tynecastle.

Rangers host Dundee in the cinch Premiership on Saturday, and after their final Europa League group game against Real Betis in Spain on Thursday night, they prepare for the Viaplay Cup final against Aberdeen at Hampden Park.

Kemar Roofe is not ready to play 90 minutes yet while Nico Raskin, Ryan Jack and Scott Wright are also missing with various ailments.

Image: Danilo injured his knee late on in Rangers' win at Hearts

Gers boss Philippe Clement, who will go into the transfer market in January to seek a replacement for Danilo, said: "Tom will be out for sure until the winter break and Danilo will also be out until that time so that is not so good.

"Danilo has a problem with his knee because of a bad tackle in the game, an unlucky situation, part of football. Because of contact, he had a problem with his knee.

Image: Tom Lawrence was forced off early at Tynecastle

"The chances are he requires surgery so yes, it could be long term.

"It is a big blow for the players because they were really motivated, they were performing well and it is now time to focus on the guys who are fit because we have really important games now."

