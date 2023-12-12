England goalkeeper Mary Earps leads shortlist for Sports Personality of the Year

England goalkeeper Mary Earps is one of six nominees on the shortlist for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award and could be on course to succeed team-mate Beth Mead as winner.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper helped England reach the Women's World Cup final back in August before losing 1-0 to Spain in the final. Earps was awarded the Golden Glove by keeping three clean sheets throughout the tournament.

The Manchester United stopper is currently the bookmakers runaway favourite to take the award after picking up further accolades.

She was named England Women Player Of The Year, came fifth in the voting for the 2023 Ballon d'Or Feminin award - the highest-ever ranking for a goalkeeper - and kept a Women's Super League record 14 clean sheets for United last season.

Broad, McIlroy among contenders for award

Image: Stuart Broad retired following England's 2-2 draw with Australia in the Ashes

Earps is joined on the shortlist by retired cricketer Stuart Broad, former jockey Frankie Dettori, heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson, wheelchair tennis player Alfie Hewett and golfer Rory McIlroy.

Broad will be aiming to become the first cricketer to win the award since 2019 when Ben Stokes collected the trophy.

He became England's second leading Test wicket taker with 604 before announcing his retirement on the penultimate day of the fifth and final Ashes Test, helping them draw the series against Australia at the Oval by taking a wicket with his final ball bowled and hitting a six off the last ball he faced.

Liverpool-born Johnson-Thompson came back from injury to win her second world title in Budapest this year.

Her build-up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was undermined by an Achilles injury which forced her to pull out but the 30-year-old bounced back with a Commonwealth Games title in Birmingham last year and then conquered the world again in Budapest.

Image: Rory McIlroy helped Europe to Ryder Cup glory

Three-time British flat racing champion jockey Dettori triumphed in two British classics this year, winning the 2000 Guineas on Chaldean and the Oaks on Soul Sister and is joined on the list by wheelchair tennis player Hewett and world No 2 in golf McIlroy.

The winner of the public vote will be announced on the night of the live show on Tuesday December 19.