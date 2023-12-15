Michael Beale: Ex-Rangers boss in advanced talks to take over at Sunderland

Michael Beale is in advanced talks to become Sunderland's new manager.

The 43-year-old is set to be named as Tony Mowbray's successor at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland have spoken to a series of potential candidates - with Reims boss Will Still thought to be among them - since Mowbray's departure, but they appear to have made ground with Beale amid suggestions he could watch Saturday's Championship fixture at Bristol City from the stands.

Sunderland parted company with Mowbray earlier this month, with his departure coming two days after a 1-1 draw at Millwall - a result that extended a run of one win from five games.

Mike Dodds was put in interim charge and he has helped the club to two wins from two games, beating West Brom and Leeds to leave them sixth in the Championship table with Beale poised to take over.

Beale has previously managed QPR in the Championship before a spell with Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

He moved to west London in the summer of 2022 and led QPR to the top of the Championship before turning down a move to the Premier League with Wolves in October of the same year.

However, a month later Beale, who also served as Steven Gerrard's assistant at Rangers when they won the Premiership title in 2020-21, moved back to Glasgow to replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst but could only lead Rangers to a second-place finish up against Ange Postecoglou's Celtic.

He was eventually dismissed after just six league games of the next campaign after a 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen left them third in the table and has been out of the game since leaving Ibrox

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman have led the search for Mowbray's replacement as they attempt to recruit the man they want to implement their blueprint for lasting success on Wearside.

Interim boss Dodds has done his reputation little harm after the victories over West Brom and Leeds, and he will be in the dugout once again on Saturday at Ashton Gate.

Championship table

Sunderland's next six fixtures…

Saturday December 16: Bristol City (A) - Championship, kick-off 3pm

- Championship, kick-off 3pm Saturday December 23: Coventry (H) - kick-off 3pm

- kick-off 3pm Tuesday December 26: Hull (A) - Championship, kick-off 3pm

- Championship, kick-off 3pm Friday December 29: Rotherham (A) - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

- Championship, kick-off 7.45pm Monday January 1: Preston North End (H) - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm (live on Sky Sports)

- Championship, kick-off 12.30pm (live on Sky Sports) Saturday January 6: Newcastle (H) - FA Cup, kick-off 12.45pm

