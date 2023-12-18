Brentford 1-2 Aston Villa: Red cards, 'embarrassing' theatrics and how the chaos unfolded

Aston Villa came from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 in a game which featured chaotic scenes at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday.

Ollie Watkins headed a dramatic, late winner for Unai Emery's side and there were angry confrontations between the two sets of players, with Villa's Boubacar Kamara seeing red in stoppage time after Ben Mee had been sent off earlier in the game.

From Watkins' provocative goal celebration to Aston Villa's Premier League title credentials, here are the main talking points from a crazy game in west London.

Aston Villa

Watkins' celebration explained

The former Brentford striker sparked ugly scenes when he celebrated his winner by pointing towards the fans behind the home side's goal. What became clear was that he was targeting one supporter who had allegedly abused him during the game.

Image: Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins gestures to the Brentford fans after scoring

Watkins, after a brief word with his former boss Thomas Frank at the final whistle to explain he did not mean any disrespect towards Brentford, disappeared down the tunnel quickly and did not join the rest of his team-mates out on the pitch.

He moved quickly to explain the situation by taking part in several broadcast interviews moments later. It's alleged the supporter directed personal abuse towards the in-form England striker. His club has called for an investigation.

Meanwhile, Watkins is now only one goal away from joining Gabby Agbonlahor and Dwight Yorke in reaching the milestone of 50 Premier League goals for the club. With 14 in all competitions this season, he is only three away from making this his best scoring campaign.

Red mist descends

Image: Emiliano Martinez exchanges words with Brentford's Nathan Collins

Ben Mee's second career red card and first since he was sent off for Burnley against Blackburn 10 years ago, for a studs-up challenge early in the second half, was the defining moment of this game.

Up until then, the home side had frustrated Aston Villa, who had plenty of possession but were struggling to find a way through.

Kamara also saw red late on following a melee sparked by the theatrics that you will read about below.

John McGinn was furious at his team-mate for lashing out at an opponent when Villa led 2-1. Fine margins can often decide titles or top-four places. Villa got away without conceding a late leveller but they will miss the suspended Kamara.

Embarrassing theatrics involving Martinez

Image: Martinez grabs Neal Maupay by his shirt during an altercation

It is one year exactly since Emiliano Martinez won the World Cup with Argentina but he and Brentford's Neal Maupay will be feeling embarrassed by their actions in this game when they see it back on Monday.

The sight of grown adults falling over at the slightest push was reminiscent of the Jens Lehmann and Didier Drogba 'clash' many years ago.

McGinn and Emery's annoyance was made clear to the Argentina goalkeeper because he then decided to drag Maupay up from the floor by his shirt after the striker had gone to ground.

Image: Tempers flare following the altercation

Had he been sent off, it would have left Villa, already without the injured Robin Olsen, relying on a 20-year-old rookie goalkeeper Filip Marschall to face Sheffield United.

Martinez is an outstanding goalkeeper and a key part of this Villa spine. He must avoid putting himself in such situations.

Bailey avoids embarrassing moment

As own goals go, it would have been one of the greatest.

Leon Bailey was on the touchline inside the Brentford half, just shy of the halfway line when he produced a long back-pass in the direction of his goal.

Martinez was not in position and, such was the power on the pass, had to frantically scramble across towards his near post.

The ball skidded past him but, thankfully for Villa, and a relieved Bailey, it went behind for a corner.

Villa's title credentials assessed

Image: Alex Moreno equalised for Aston Villa

After statement wins against Arsenal and Manchester City this was a true test of what Villa are capable of.

While this game would certainly not decide anything at this stage of the campaign, Emery told the players this test would be like Bournemouth away, when they struggled there earlier this month.

Brentford showed Villa respect by switching from their usual 4-3-3 formation to the 5-3-2 shape they save for more dangerous opponents.

Emery and his coaching staff prepared for both possible Brentford systems as the London side played a back four against them for the 1-1 draw in April.

Image: Tempers flared between Villa and Brentford players after Watkins put Villa in front

Brentford's direct approach caused problems for the Villa high line as Frank's decision to play deeper midfield runners looked to be working. They could have doubled their lead before Mee's red card but Martinez made an important save.

Now, Aston Villa can go top of the Premier League on Friday night with a home win against Sheffield United, in a game live on Sky Sports. Games against Manchester United, Burnley and Everton follow.

Belief will grow after hard-fought victories like Sunday's and Emery will be encouraged that Alex Moreno and Jacob Ramsey can step in and perform well when injuries and suspensions kick in.

Moreno took on the Digne role effortlessly. Emery's system is a 4-4-2 but becomes a back three when attacking as Digne or Moreno push high up the pitch. Moreno played the role to perfection when he popped up at the back post to meet Bailey's excellent cross for the equaliser.

It will be interesting to see if Emery adds to his squad in January but they are in a good place - providing they avoid any repeat of the ill-discipline on show against Brentford.

Villa's set-piece threat remains

Image: Watkins' winner came from a set-piece

It did not go unnoticed that Aston Villa produced a series of short corners in the first half in the absence of the suspended Douglas Luiz, who has scored directly from these in the past.

Villa had joy from a short corner routine in the 4-0 home win against Brentford last season. The Bees are a physical side who added another centre-back for this meeting, so perhaps the visitors were wary of that.

Villa did not have any long-range free-kick efforts either with Luiz, Digne, Youri Tielemans and Emi Buendia all out. Despite all of that, it was a set-piece goal that proved to be the undoing of 10-player Brentford.