Nuno Espirito Santo appointed as new Nottingham Forest head coach to replace Steve Cooper

Nottingham Forest have appointed former Wolves and Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo as their new head coach.

The Portuguese coach replaces Steve Cooper, who was sacked on Tuesday with Forest picking up just one win in 13 matches to leave them in 17th place - five points above the drop zone.

Nuno has signed a two-and-a-half year contract at the City Ground, taking his deal up until the summer of 2026.

This is Nuno's first managerial job since being sacked by Saudi Arabia club Al Ittihad in November.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Nottingham Forest's match against Tottenham in the Premier League

Before that, the 49-year-old took Wolves from the Championship to the Europa League in four years between 2017 and 2021, before an ill-fated three-month spell at Tottenham after leaving Molineux

The new Forest manager will take charge of his first training session on Wednesday morning and will be in the City Ground dugout for Saturday's visit of Bournemouth, kick-off 3pm.

What will Nuno bring to Forest?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett provides an update on the managerial position at Nottingham Forest after Steve Cooper's sacking

Sky Sports News senior reporter Rob Dorsett:

"My understanding is that the football bosses at Nottingham Forest accept there were mitigating circumstances around Nuno's appointment at Tottenham, that he didn't have a great relationship with Daniel Levy and took over in difficult circumstances.

"I think there will be some people on the outside who will look at a potential relationship between Nuno and Evangelos Marinakis and say that could be a recipe a disaster - they are two very strong men with strong opinions on both sides.

"But crucially, part of the reason Nuno appeals to Forest is because of his success at Wolves and the fact he was a head coach at Molineux - that's what Marinakis and the people at Forest would like. Nuno accepted at Wolves that other people might be buying the players, with his involvement of course but not the final say, and his job was to bond them together and form a tactic that worked.

"And that's a similar structure to the one they've got at Nottingham Forest, so that's a big reason why he appeals. He's available having left that job in Saudi Arabia and Marinakis is impressed by the man that he is and the manager he's proved to be in the past. He's looked past what happened at Tottenham."

December 23: Bournemouth (H), Premier League, kick-off 3pm

December 26: Newcastle (A), Premier League, kick-off 8.30pm

December 30: Manchester United (H), Premier League, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm

January 7: Blackpool or Forest Green (H), FA Cup third round, kick-off 2pm

January 20: Brentford (A), Premier League, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm