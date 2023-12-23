Premier League predictions: Expect Christmas cards to flow when Chelsea meet Wolves

Our betting guru Jones Knows is in the chair to provide his Premier League insight. He's backing the cards to flow when Wolves host Chelsea on Christmas Eve...

Image: Watch free Premier League highlights on the Sky Sports app

Wolves vs Chelsea, Sunday 1pm, live on Sky Sports

It's that time of the year where Christmas cards are dished out - and this match is no exception. These two clubs sit first and second in the fouls committed table this season while only Tottenham, Brighton and Sheffield United have been shown more yellow cards than Wolves and Chelsea. Referee David Coote couldn't be in better form in terms of his card output either having flashed 10 yellows and two red cards last week in Aston Villa's win at Brentford.

With the outright market pre-empting a cards-fest, heading to the individual player cards market and perhaps doubling up some players using the Bet Builder could prove profitable. For example, Rayan Ait Nouri (9/4), Hee-Chan Hwang (7/2), Cole Palmer (3/1) and Raheem Sterling (9/4) are only one yellow card away from a suspension that would give them a bonus holiday day across the hectic festive period.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1