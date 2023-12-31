Which Premier League players will miss January action through the Africa Cup of Nations and the Asia Cup?
Premier League clubs will lose players to take part in international tournaments in Asia and Africa this winter; the Asia Cup runs from January 12 to January 25; the Africa Cup of Nations runs from January 13 to February 11
Sunday 31 December 2023 13:26, UK
Teams yet to announce squads:
AFCON (the final 27-player squads must be selected by Jan 3): Equatorial Guinea, Gambia, Ghana, Mali, Zambia and Tanzania
Asia Cup (the final 26-player squads must be selected by Jan 2): Bahrain, Iran, Japan, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Uzbekistan