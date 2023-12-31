 Skip to content
Which Premier League players will miss January action through the Africa Cup of Nations and the Asia Cup?

Premier League clubs will lose players to take part in international tournaments in Asia and Africa this winter; the Asia Cup runs from January 12 to January 25; the Africa Cup of Nations runs from January 13 to February 11

Sunday 31 December 2023 13:26, UK

Andre Onana, Mohamed Salah and Heung-min Son
Image: Andre Onana, Mohamed Salah and Heung-Min Son

Teams yet to announce squads:

AFCON (the final 27-player squads must be selected by Jan 3): Equatorial Guinea, Gambia, Ghana, Mali, Zambia and Tanzania

Asia Cup (the final 26-player squads must be selected by Jan 2): Bahrain, Iran, Japan, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Uzbekistan

What are the key AFCON and Asia Cup dates?

Africa Cup of Nations

Group stages: January 13 to January 24

Round of 16: January 27 to January 30

Quarter-finals: February 2 to February 3

Semi-finals: February 7

Third-placed play-off: February 10

Final: February 11

Asia Cup

Group stages: January 12 to January 25

Round of 16: January 28 to January 31

Quarter-finals: February 2 to February 3

Semi-finals: February 6 to February 7

Final: February 10

Arsenal

Japan&#39;s Takehiro Tomiyasu is pictured prior the international friendly soccer match between USA and Japan in Duesseldorf, Germany, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Image: Arsenall will lose Takehiro Tomiyasu when he joins up with Japan
  • Mohamed Elneny (Egypt)
  • Thomas Partey (Ghana)
  • Takehiro Tomiyasu (Japan)

Aston Villa

  • Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso)

Bournemouth

  • Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso)

Brentford

  • Yoane Wissa (Congo)
  • Ji-Soo Kim (South Korea)
  • Saman Ghoddos (Iran)
  • Frank Onyeka (Nigeria)

Brighton

  • Simon Adingra (Ivory Coast) - injury doubt
  • Tariq Lamptey (Ghana)
  • Kaoru Mitoma (Japan) - injury doubt

Burnley

No players.

Chelsea

  • Nicolas Jackson (Senegal)

Crystal Palace

  • Jordan Ayew (Ghana)

Everton

  • Idrissa Gana Gueye (Senegal)

Fulham

  • Fode-Ballo Toure (Senegal)
  • Calvin Bassey (Nigeria)
  • Alex Iwobi (Nigeria)

Liverpool

Mohamed Salah during Egypt&#39;s World Cup play-off first leg with Senegal
Image: Liverpool will have to make do without key forward Salah when he captains Egypt
  • Wataru Endo (Japan)
  • Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Luton

  • Issa Kabore (Burkina Faso)

Man City

No players.

Man Utd

Andre Onana
Image: Man Utd No 1 Andre Onana will represent Cameroon
  • Andre Onana (Cameroon)
  • Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco)
  • Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast)

Newcastle

No players.

Nottingham Forest

  • Serge Aurier (Ivory Coast)
  • Willy Boly (Ivory Coast)
  • Ibrahim Sangare (Ivory Coast)
  • Cheikou Kouyate (Senegal)
  • Moussa Niakhate (Senegal)
  • Ola Aina (Nigeria)

Sheffield United

  • Anis Ben Slimane (Tunisia)
  • Yasser Larouci (Algeria)

Tottenham

Son Heung-min was given a hero&#39;s welcome in Wales
Image: Son captains South Korea
  • Pape Sarr (Senegal)
  • Heung-Min Son (South Korea)
  • Yves Bissouma (Mali)

West Ham

  • Nayef Aguerd (Morocco)
  • Mohammed Kudus (Ghana)

Wolves

  • Hee-Chan Hwang (South Korea)
  • Rayan Ait-Nouri (Algeria)
  • Boubacar Traore (Mali)
  • Justin Hubner (Indonesia)
