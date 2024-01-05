Katrina Gorry: West Ham complete deal for Australia midfielder as third January signing

West Ham have announced the signing of Australia midfielder Katrina Gorry.

Gorry joins the WSL after leaving Swedish Damallsvenskan side Vittsjo GIK in November 2023.

It is another impressive signing for West Ham after the arrivals of USA international Kristie Mewis and experienced WSL defender Shelina Zadorsky, who signed on loan from Tottenham earlier this week.

The 31-year-old has previously played for clubs in Australia, as well as the USA, Canada, Japan and Norway.

She has made over 100 appearances for the Matildas and was part of the squad that competed in their home tournament during last summer's Women's World Cup.

Image: Gorry featured for Australia during the Women's World Cup

During the competition, the midfielder made the highest number of tackles and covered the most ground of any player. In total, Gorry has played at six major tournaments for Australia - three World Cups, two Asian Cups, as well as an Olympic Games.

Gorry, who was born in Brisbane, also gave birth to her daughter Harper in August 2021.

"I'm really pleased to sign for West Ham United," Gorry told West Ham TV.

"The club spoke my language. West Ham is a family club and that was a big factor for me wanting to join. I've felt the support from everyone straightaway and there is no better place for me to be right now.

"The Women's Super League is the league everyone is speaking about at the moment. I want to challenge myself and play against and with the best players in the world.

Image: Gorry left Swedish Damallsvenskan side Vittsjo GIK in November 2023

"I will work hard, try to control the game and do whatever I can to help the team both on and off the pitch.

"I am very proud and grateful to be here and really excited by what's ahead."

Manager Rehanne Skinner added: "We're really looking forward to welcoming Katrina to the club.

"Katrina is a tenacious, hard-working midfielder who takes real pride in her defensive work and protecting the backline. In possession, she will also help to bring a lot of quality and creativity to our play.

"We wanted to use this transfer window to add leadership to the squad and Katrina has this in abundance.

"As a player who has had a wealth of experience in the domestic and international game, I have no doubt that Katrina's professionalism will be an asset to our squad moving forwards."