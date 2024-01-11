Eric Dier: Bayern Munich agree deal to sign Tottenham defender

Bayern Munich have agreed a deal with Tottenham to sign defender Eric Dier.

The Bundesliga club will pay a fee of £3.4m (€4m) - a value reflected in the fact Dier has entered the last six months of his contract.

Dier is already in Munich and ready to undergo a medical.

Sky Sports News reported on Wednesday Dier was now the top target for Bayern after they missed out on Radu Dragusin to Spurs.

Speaking at his press conference on Thursday, Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel said: "From experience, we know things can go wrong in the final seconds. He is in Munich and we are trying to finalise the deal and find another alternative in the defensive position in our squad. But I'd like to wait before the ink has dried.

"I think that he is more or less a specialist in the central defensive role. He's played as a holding midfielder in the past. He can play as part of a back four and three at the back so we can free up Leon Goretzka in midfield so he doesn't have to switch between playing as a No 8 and being deeper.

"We're still focusing on other positions and we'll see if anything else happens."

Image: Eric Dier is set to reunite with former Spurs team-mate Harry Kane at Bayern Munich

Dier has spent the last nine and a half years in North London after signing from Sporting Lisbon in 2014, and has made 365 appearances for Spurs since, scoring 13 goals.

He was a stalwart of the Mauricio Pochettino era, most regularly in midfield, and though he made played 42 times for the club last season, has featured in just four games since the start of 2023/24.

What will Dragusin offer Spurs?

Sky Sports' Data Editor Adam Smith:

Tottenham are set to sign Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin, but in what areas does the 21-year-old shine?

Image: Radu Dragusin's stats this season in Serie A for Genoa

Dragusin has started every Serie A game this season and excels in the air - ranking third in the league for winning aerial duels.

Only Cagliari's Alberto Dossena has completed more clearances, while Dragusin also poses a threat at the other end of the pitch - ranking ninth for headed shots.

The centre-back has been deployed in a back three at Genoa but can play across the defensive line. With the club sat 12th in Serie A, the heat map below reveals Dragusin has been busy deep in his own penalty box.

