Fran Kirby: Chelsea forward opens up about body image and impact of social media negativity

Fran Kirby has opened up about how online comments and social media negativity has affected her own body image.

The 30-year-old first spoke publicly on the issue back in November, where she was praised by Chelsea manager Emma Hayes for highlighting an "important message" in terms of women's health and quashing "stigmas".

Kirby, in a recent interview with BBC Sport, has again spoken candidly about specific issues facing young female athletes - including nutrition and fuelling - which have been compounded by the growing profile of the sport.

The England forward also revealed how she is still affected by comments around body size and appearance, but, as a senior player, has learned how to better deal with its psychological impact.

Kirby said: "I've read things about myself and think 'oh really, is that what people think about me?', or 'is that how I really look?'. It still impacts me but I'm better at dealing with that.

"It's really important to emphasise that, of course we're professional athletes and we have to be fit to do our sport, but a body shape doesn't determine if you're fit enough. A lot of people see athletes as robots.

"I've been on the end of comments and so have my team-mates. It is a problem but I don't think it's just a women's football problem - it's bigger than that."

Image: Fran Kirby has been plagued by comments about body image throughout her career, despite being one of the most prolific scorers in the WSL

Kirby, who has struggled with illness and injury throughout her career, missed the Women's World Cup last summer because of a knee problem and was subject to online abuse because of it.

"Coming back from an injury, you're not going to be in the best shape of your life," she added.

"It was quite hard for me a few years ago after my heart condition. I'd been out for a while and had gained a bit of weight because I physically couldn't do anything.

"It's not like we train for a week and suddenly you're fully fit and ready to go. It was tough reading those comments."

Image: Everton defender Nathalie Bjorn has signed for Chelsea

Chelsea have completed a deal for defender Nathalie Bjorn from Women's Super League rivals Everton.

They met the release clause for the 26-year-old Sweden international earlier this week.

The WSL champions have fought off long-standing interest from Real Madrid for Bjorn, who joined Everton in the summer of 2021 from Rosengard in her homeland.

Bjorn becomes Chelsea's first signing in the January transfer window.