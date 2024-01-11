Sam Kerr: Chelsea Women striker to undergo surgery on ACL, Emma Hayes confirms

​​​​​​​Chelsea manager Emma Hayes has spoken publicly for the first time about the injury sustained by Blues striker Sam Kerr.

The Australian sustained an ACL injury during a warm weather training camp in Morocco.

"She did it doing a football action she does every day; turning and shooting. It's something very simple and innocuous," she told Sky Sports.

"She is having surgery today [Thursday]. I'm gutted for her, I'm gutted for the team.

"These things happen in football, she knows that and the important thing is that she knows we're here to support her. The recovery, the rehab begins today."

ACL injuries were a significant topic of debate during this summer's Women's World Cup after England's Beth Mead and Leah Williamson, Vivianne Miedema of the Netherlands and Canada's Janine Beckie were forced to miss the tournament.

Global soccer players union FIFPRO has said increased workload, travel and insufficient rest have contributed to an increase in injuries, including torn ACLs, among female players.

In December, European soccer governing body UEFA introduced a women's health expert panel to seek a deeper understanding of ACL injuries and their occurrence in the women's game.

Hayes added: "I've said many times, this is not the moment to talk about how those things happen. Injuries do happen in men's and women's football.

"I think sometimes we have a confirmation bias around ACL injuries, but they happen in the sport, regardless of why they happen.

"She's with her Chelsea family and she knows we'll look after her.

"I know Sam would expect me to say nothing less - our focus has got to be on the players that are fit. We have a quality squad and it's a good challenge for me as a coach to find solutions. I trust in the squad we have and we've added to that as well."

Analysis: Strange for Kerr to have no further part in Hayes' final season

Sky Sports' Charlotte Marsh:

"For the most part, Chelsea have avoided the glut of ACL injuries that have plagued other teams around them, especially at Arsenal and Manchester United recently.

"But now, they have lost one of their most important players to the dreaded knee injury.

"It means Kerr, who has been synonymous with Hayes' success at Chelsea over the last few years, won't be able to help the team win the trophies that would send the manager out on a high.

"The Champions League remains the one trophy Hayes hasn't won with the Blues, and Kerr has already scored five goals in four European games this season. She has been a key part of Chelsea's progress so far and it seems strange that if the Blues are to finally win the trophy, Kerr will have no further part.

"Add to that their defence of the WSL and FA Cup, plus their bid for another Conti Cup title, it's set to be a hectic final four months of the season and a less than ideal moment to lose a player of such quality.

"But while it is a huge blow not only for Kerr, Hayes and Chelsea, the Blues have coped without their star striker before. There are few who can do what she can, but this is why you have squad depth and Chelsea's will be tested now.

"Kerr missed much of Australia's World Cup campaign last summer with injury, and needed further recovery heading into the new campaign.

"But she has started in seven of her eight WSL appearances, with four goals and three assists, showing just how - even when not at her free-scoring best - pivotal she remains to Chelsea's play.

"In the absence of another injured player - Blues captain Millie Bright - Kerr has taken on the captains armband. While Bright is expected to return when the season resumes in a few weeks' time, Chelsea will miss Kerr's leadership at the top end of the pitch.

"Her presence and threat to opposing defenders will be a huge miss too, although such is Chelsea's depth, you do not expect their form to dip too far.

"While there is no doubt it is a huge blow, the Blues have other potent threats in their ranks. The likes of Lauren James, Aggie Beever-Jones and Mia Fischel are all capable of playing through the middle - and let's not forget, the transfer window is not over yet.

"Hayes will have been acutely aware that injuries - especially ACLs - can happen at any time, and how they plan to shape up without Kerr will likely be a focus of the current Morocco training camp.

"It remains to be seen how that will affect them on the pitch, but whatever their success this season, Kerr will unfortunately play no further part."