Manchester United keep tabs on Ajax striker Brian Brobbey as summer window planning begins - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Erik ten Hag is keeping tabs on Ajax striker Brian Brobbey as Manchester United begin to plan their summer transfer window.

Turkish football is facing new shame after it emerged a club refused to deal with an agent because he is Black.

Former Sunderland and Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has offered to mentor aspiring coaches following his recent sacking by League One club Fleetwood Town.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Arsenal are admirers of Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee and are keeping a close eye on the striker as they consider potential targets who could strengthen Mikel Arteta's attack.

THE SUN

Kepa fears he will be sent back to Chelsea this summer after falling out of favour at Real Madrid.

Arsenal are willing to trigger the £50m release clause of Martin Zubimendi, reports suggest.

Chelsea have drawn up a five-man striker shortlist with Victor Osimhen their number one target, according to reports.

Nemanja Matic has been spotted at a train station in Rennes after going on strike at the club.

EVENING STANDARD

Chelsea are long-term admirers of Brighton teenager Evan Ferguson.

DAILY MAIL

Saudi Arabia is set to launch a fresh raid on world football and will scour the planet for some of its best young talent - with cash-rich Pro League clubs to increase the number of overseas players permitted in the competition from eight to 10 in the summer.

Nottingham Forest will take transfer advice in this window from the man they sacked as head of recruitment more than a year ago - George Syrianos.

DAILY EXPRESS

Mikel Arteta will reportedly knock back approaches for Eddie Nketiah this January despite Crystal Palace's willingness to pay around £30m for the Arsenal striker.

Leeds and Rangers are set to go head-to-head in the transfer market this month with both clubs tracking one of Scotland's rising stars, Josh Doig.

THE ATHLETIC

Premier League clubs may not learn any confirmed profitability and sustainability regulations (PSR) punishments until after the season is over.

Leeds United are interested in a January loan deal for West Ham defender Ben Johnson.

Fenerbahce have signed former Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci.

Joel Veltman is on course to return to the Brighton defence in February.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke says Charlie Cresswell will not be part of his first-team plans as the defender is not "mentally ready" to play.

Aston Villa defender Lucy Parker is expected to miss "the majority" of the season after sustaining an ankle injury that requires surgery.

THE GUARDIAN

Frank Onyeka is wanted by Everton, Fulham and a number of clubs overseas, with the Nigeria midfielder expected to be allowed to leave Brentford this month on loan.

Male footballers are becoming increasingly concerned for their physical safety while at work, with a majority believing that fan culture in the men's game has "become increasingly more violent and abusive", research has found.

THE TIMES

West Ham United are tracking the prolific Feyenoord striker Santiago Giménez - although the Dutch club are hoping to fend off interest until the summer.

Exeter Rugby Group plc, the company that runs Exeter Chiefs, has registered a pre-tax loss of £4.58m for the year ending June 2023, up from £2.88m for the previous 12 months.

DAILY RECORD

Ryan Kent reportedly wants a return to Scotland or a switch to the English Premier League if his Fenerbahce stint ends.

SCOTTISH SUN

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke says "it's unfair" Michael Beale has landed another top job at Sunderland.