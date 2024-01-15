Best FIFA Awards 2023: England goalkeeper Mary Earps and head coach Sarina Wiegman win major honours

England boss Sarina Wiegman was named best women’s coach at The Best FIFA Awards 2023, while Lionesses star Mary Earps won the women’s goalkeeper award.

Wiegman took home the best women's coach for the second successive year and for a fourth time, having previously done so in 2017, 2020 and 2022.

The Dutchwoman took England to the World Cup final in Australia, where they were beaten by Spain, having also won Euro 2022 on home soil.

Image: England boss Sarina Wiegman was named coach of the year

Chelsea head coach Emma Hayes was also on the shortlist along with Sweden's Peter Gerhardsson, Jonatan Giraldez (Barcelona) and Tony Gustavsson (Australia).

Seven of Wiegman's England squad made it into the FIFA FIFPRO Women's World XI - goalkeeper Earps, defenders Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood, and Keira Walsh, Alessia Russo, Lauren James and Ella Toone.

Barcelona defender Bronze said: "[The women's game] is in the best place it has ever been. We showed that after the World Cup, but really the sky is the limit for women's football.

"Every year it is bigger and better in England, Spain and all around the world and each tournament gets even better.

"We are stood here representing the World XI, but there are hundreds of thousands of women out there playing football at the highest level making the game what it is today."

The best women's player award went to Spain's World Cup winner Aitana Bonmati ahead of compatriot Jenni Hermoso and Real Madrid's 18-year-old Colombia forward Linda Caicedo.

Earps wins best goalkeeper award

Manchester United goalkeeper Earps was soon called back to the stage to collect the best women's goalkeeper award for the second year in a row.

Image: Mary Earps won the Golden Glove trophy at the 2023 Women's World Cup

The 30-year-old finished ahead of West Ham's Mackenzie Arnold and Barcelona's Catalina Coll.

"Last year I won the award, but didn't get in the team of the year - this year I thought it might be the other way around," she said. "Thank you to all my coaches for England and United. I am just blown away.

"I talk a lot about how it wasn't the easiest journey here, I took the scenic route, but looking back now, it all makes sense.

"It made me so much more prepared for the challenges I face today, and not to take a day for granted.

"If you are struggling, keep going. It is never too late to be who you are - 2023 showed we can change the world if we speak out against injustice, so let's keep doing that."

Earps is one of the biggest stars on the planet and has no shortage of interest as she enters the last six months of her contract at Manchester United.

Arsenal made a big-money offer for her in the summer, while the biggest clubs in Europe have closely watched the England No 1's situation.

Sky Sports News reporter Anton Toloui gives the lowdown from all angles on what the future looks like for Earps.