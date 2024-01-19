Premier League talking points: Ivan Toney returns for Brentford, live on Sky Sports

Luis Diaz ready for lift off?

"Super important" and "fantastic player" were the words Jurgen Klopp used to describe Luis Diaz to Sky Sports back in August, after his stunning goal had helped 10-player Liverpool to victory over Bournemouth.

The Colombian, who had last season cut short by a bad knee injury, kicked off his season in style, with his flick and finish at Anfield following an opening weekend strike at Chelsea. It seemed the stage was set for Diaz to step into a leading role.

Image: Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring for Liverpool at Arsenal in the FA Cup

But there has been just one more Premier League goal since. It was an iconic one - that late winner at Luton, scored while his father was still in the hands of kidnappers back home. That incident understandably had a huge impact but when Liverpool go to Bournemouth this weekend there is hope and expectation Diaz is about to raise his level again.

With Mo Salah away - and potentially injured - Liverpool need their other forwards to fire. Diaz's emphatic finish on the break at Arsenal in the FA Cup is something to build on. "That smile is back," said Klopp on Friday. He'll hope Diaz can have Liverpool fans smiling this Sunday - just as he did with that Bournemouth strike in August.

Peter Smith

Bournemouth

Liverpool Sunday 21st January 3:30pm Kick off 4:30pm

Stage set for Solanke to show how far he's come

With eight goals in his last eight games, there's no doubt this has turned into a landmark season for Dominic Solanke. His total of 12 Premier League strikes means he's doubled his tally for last season and only Erling Haaland and Mo Salah have more.

Image: Solanke's touches and passes are down but he is shooting and scoring more

He's come a long way since those Liverpool days, when, as a highly-rated youngster signed from Chelsea, Solanke struggled to live up to the billing. It has taken him time to develop his talent but there's no question he is a top level forward now.

As Nick Wright detailed in his in-depth feature, this is a player who delivers in and out of possession and it's no surprise to see him linked with top clubs. He will be desperate to underline his improvement against his former employers this weekend.

Peter Smith

Toney is finally back - but how much can be expected of him?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Thomas Frank says Ivan Toney will captain Brentford against Nottingham Forest and praised the striker's attitude and commitment to the side ahead of his return

Just three points above the relegation zone and with only one win from their last 10 games, Ivan Toney could not have timed his return any better.

A large part of the Bees’ slide towards the bottom of the table has been their inefficiency in front of goal. Somehow, Thomas Frank’s side rank below even Chelsea and Everton for underperformance relative to their expected goals this season.

Frank has been unable to effect a turnaround in Brentford’s form over the past few months, with the feeling growing that the entire club have been waiting for Toney to come back and save their season.

That comeback finally arrives at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday - live on Sky Sports - with Toney not only starting but also captaining Brentford.

Brentford

Nottingham Forest Saturday 20th January 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

The statistics, unsurprisingly, show the Bees earn more points per game when Toney starts, while the gap between their xG and actual goals reduces significantly when he is on the field.

But how much can be expected of the 27-year-old, who hasn’t played a competitive match in eight months? There’s huge pressure on Toney’s shoulders to hit the ground running. It’s not an exaggeration to say Brentford’s top-flight status could depend on it.

Joe Shread

Can Forest keep their focus on the pitch?

For a manager that typically keeps his cards close to his chest, it’s been no surprise to hear Nuno Espirito Santo bat away questions over Nottingham Forest’s alleged breach of the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Regulations.

Insisting his conversations with the club are “private”, Nuno urged his players to limit their focus to on-field matters.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed Anthony Elanga and Morgan Gibbs-White will miss their crucial clash against Brentford through injury

But Everton’s 10-point deduction shows how damaging breaches of that nature can be to the team. Without the penalty, Sean Dyche’s side would be safely ensconced in mid-table. With it, they are hovering one point above the relegation zone.

Just five matches into his reign, the news could not have come at a worse time for Nuno and has the potential to derail his positive start to life at the City Ground.

After an unfortunate red card contributed to a defeat to Bournemouth in his opening game, Forest are unbeaten in four matches under the former Wolves and Tottenham boss.

But Nuno will be hoping his side can follow Everton’s example, with the Toffees embarking on an impressive winning run shortly after their points deduction.

If Forest can replicate that form - starting at Brentford on Saturday, live on Sky Sports - and extent their four-point gap to the drop zone, it will ease any off-field concerns lingering around the club.

Joe Shread

Estupinan's return lifts Brighton

Image: Pervis Estupinan celebrates his stunning goal against Tottenham

Roberto De Zerbi deserves huge credit for keeping Brighton in the top half of the Premier League despite a lengthy injury list and the added challenge of juggling a Europa League campaign.

But, ahead of the Monday Night Football clash with Wolves, Pervis Estupinan's return from injury is already making the manager's job easier. The left-back was a key figure last term and his impact in recent games, following three months out, has been significant.

His attacking qualities have shone through. In his first game back, as a substitute in the 4-2 win over Tottenham, he scored a stunning long-range goal only 18 minutes after coming on.

Then, in the FA Cup tie against Stoke, this time playing as part of a back three, Estupinan contributed another belting goal from distance, drawing Brighton level on their way to a second 4-2 victory.

In between those two games, Estupinan started away to West Ham, again charging forward from left-back effectively, but also showing his defensive prowess as he helped De Zerbi's side claim a long-awaited first Premier League clean sheet of the campaign.

And so on to Wolves. The left-back position had become a problem position for De Zerbi in Estupinan's absence. But his return makes Brighton stronger at both ends of the pitch.

Nick Wright

Lemina can inspire in-form Wolves

Image: Mario Lemina has scored four Premier League goals this season

Wolves go to the Amex Stadium as one of the Premier League's form teams having won three consecutive games before overcoming Brentford at the second attempt in the FA Cup third round.

Mario Lemina can help them keep it going. The midfielder missed two of those games, the 3-0 win over Everton on December 30 and first of the fixtures against Brentford, following the death of his father, but returned as a substitute on Tuesday at Molineux.

His team-mates have rallied around him and, while football's significance diminishes in moments of personal tragedy such as this, Wolves will nonetheless be hoping he is able to pick up where he left off as the second half of the season begins in earnest.

Image: Mario Lemina is being used in a more attacking role under Gary O'Neil this season

Lemina took his Premier League goal tally to four with his strikes in the recent wins over Chelsea and Brentford, providing further evidence of how a change to his role under Gary O'Neil has benefitted the team as well as the player himself.

Having played as a positionally disciplined holding midfielder last season, the 30-year-old now has licence to push further forward. He is still contributing defensively, but he is also having three times as many shots. This is already the highest-scoring season of his career.

"He is incredibly important to the group, as a person and as a player," said O'Neil after the news of his father's passing. "There is no way we would be anywhere near 28 points without him." The hope now is that he will continue to drive them up the table.

Nick Wright

Moyes' critics need no excuse to jump on his back

Image: David Moyes is looking for his and West Ham's first win of the year

Perhaps it’s because David Moyes has been a manager for 26 years but people seem to have made their mind up on the West Ham boss’ merits.

Despite the club’s gradual improvement under the 60-year-old, he has struggled to win over the entire Hammers fanbase, with many quick to point out the team’s failings when the opportunity arises.

West Ham’s three-game winless run to start the year - including an FA Cup exit at Championship side Bristol City - has seen the criticism return.

It’s also notable that the contract extension that was reported to be heading Moyes’ way a few weeks ago is yet to be confirmed.

But West Ham supporters who remain unconvinced by Moyes must surely be careful of what they wish for. Moyes has overseen gradual improvement ever since returning for a second spell at the club in December 2019.

It’s been less than a year since he guided them to their first major European trophy in nearly 60 years. Despite a slow start to the year, West Ham are sixth in the Premier League.

Twentieth-placed Sheffield United represent the perfect opportunity for West Ham to earn their first win of 2024 - and Moyes will no doubt have his players fired up to avenge their meek cup exit earlier this week and once again silence the doubters.

Joe Shread

Blades sharpening under Wilder but need results fast

Image: James McAtee scored the winner against Brentford in Chris Wilder's only win since returning to Sheffield United

The form guide may not suggest Sheffield United have improved since Chris Wilder was reappointed in early December, but the stats do - now they need results.

One win, one draw and four defeats from his six Premier League games in charge have kept them at the foot of the table, eight points adrift of safety.

That run has featured matches against Manchester City, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Liverpool yet Wilder has tightened up the defence, conceding less goals and xG per 90 minutes than under Paul Heckingbottom.

But now Sheffield United must turn their performances into points, starting at home against a West Ham side missing several stars. It's an opportunity they must take.

David Richardson