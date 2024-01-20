Premier League predictions: 'Bet of the season' on offer in Brighton vs Wolves

Our tipster Jones Knows believes the "bet of the season" is on offer in Brighton's Premier League clash with Wolves on Monday.

Brighton vs Wolves, Monday 7.45pm

Will someone please fetch the wheelbarrow. We're in bet of the season territory here with the 10/11 with Sky Bet on offer regarding over 2.5 goals and both teams scoring.

When Brighton are well-rested, they can be trusted to bring the usual level of entertaining football to the table. In nine Premier League games this season where Roberto De Zerbi's team have had six or more days of rest to prepare, those fixtures have averaged 4.2 goals per game and both teams to score has copped in each of those encounters.

Wolves won't shy away from the challenge either, especially if Pedro Neto is fit enough to make his return. He is the perfect out-ball to set Wolves' counter attacks.

Gary O'Neil allows his boys to play with freedom as seen by the evidence of them scoring in 22 of their last 23 matches under his watch in all competitions. Remember, we're enjoying a Premier League season where goals are going in at record rate of 3.09 per game and 60 per cent of matches have seen both teams score and over 2.5 goals land.

I'd have the selection much closer to 1/2 than 10/11.

It's rare to find such value to be had in a mainstream market - so much so a market move is bound to be imminent the closer we get to kick-off. Get your bet on in good time.

SCORE PREDICTION: 4-2