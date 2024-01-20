West Ham prepared to break their transfer record to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Victor Boniface - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

West Ham are prepared to break their transfer record to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Victor Boniface.

Greece could go to Germany for Euro 2024 in the summer without a manager. That is because Chelsea and Tottenham legend Gus Poyet's deal runs out on March 31 and the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) still haven't offered him a new deal.

Todd Boehly and Chelsea's transfer chiefs are prepared to loan striker Armando Broja now - just as long as there is a £35m sale in the summer.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson reflects on his side's 5-0 loss to Arsenal and discusses the impact it has on his own future at the club.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Roy Hodgson conceded that his job is under pressure after Crystal Palace crashed to a 5-0 defeat at Arsenal amid fan protests against the ownership in the away end.

Sir Dave Brailsford has officially stepped down as team principal of the Ineos Grenadiers cycling team.

Manchester United have poached Omar Berrada, the Manchester City chief football operations officer who signed Erling Haaland, to be their new chief executive in the first major move by new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Tyrrell Hatton has left the door ajar for a move to LIV Golf after confirming that he has had "conversations" with the Saudi-funded circuit.

SUNDAY TIMES

Kieran Trippier is prepared to leave Newcastle United to join Bayern Munich this month if the clubs can agree a fee.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier has returned from a break in New York in a bid to seal his move to Bayern Munich.

Crystal Palace have begun drawing up a shortlist of managers to replace Roy Hodgson, whose role as head coach is under further scrutiny following the 5-0 thrashing at Arsenal.

Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter was spotted at the Emirates to watch Arsenal's clash with Crystal Palace.

Middlesbrough have rejected two offers from Aston Villa for forward Morgan Rogers.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Kieran Trippier is prepared to quit Newcastle for Bayern Munich after the German champions made an approach to sign the England right-back.

Mikel Arteta has poured cold water on Arsenal fans' hopes for a busy end to the January transfer window.

THE OBSERVER

Bayern Munich have firmed up their interest in Kieran Trippier, with the Newcastle defender believed to be keen on the move.

Sir Dave Brailsford, the mastermind behind Team Sky and its Ineos-Grenadiers successor, has stepped away from cycling to focus on his new role at Manchester United.

Everton will have to ward off an approach from Al Ettifaq, a midfielder light after the departure of Jordan Henderson, with Abdoulaye Doucouré's representatives approached by the Saudi Arabian club.

After Jordan Henderson's departure from the Pro League to join Ajax, a fellow Premier League émigré, Aymeric Laporte has spoken of the difficulty of life in Saudi Arabian football.

SCOTTISH SUN

Joel Nouble has been left out of the Livingston squad ahead of a transfer away from the club.