Mohamed Salah: Liverpool forward ruled out for up to a month after sustaining muscle injury on Egypt duty

Mo Salah's injury is "more serious than first thought" and the Liverpool forward could be out for up to 28 days, his agent has revealed.

Salah was initially ruled out for just two games by Egypt after sustaining the muscle injury in their 2-2 draw with Ghana on Thursday at the Africa Cup of Nations.

But in a post on X, agent Ramy Abbas wrote: "Mohamed's injury is more serious than first thought and he will be out for 21-28 days, and not two games.

Image: Egypt's Mohamed Salah leaves the field after sustaining a muscle injury

"His best chance at participating in the current AFCON is by undergoing intensive rehabilitation in the UK and rejoining the team as soon as he is fit."

Salah will fly back to Liverpool for treatment after Egypt's final group-stage game, the Egyptian federation confirmed on Sunday.

Statement from Egypt Football Association Salah will attend the Cape Verde game and travel to England afterwards. After carrying out additional examinations in the last hours and after communication between the medical department of the national team and his counterpart at Liverpool, it has been confirmed that the player will return to England to complete his treatment, hoping to catch him in the semi-finals of the CAF Nations Cup in case of qualification.

Egypt face Cape Verde on Monday evening and will reach the knockouts with a win.

Speaking after Liverpool's 4-0 win over Bournemouth on Sunday, which moved them five points clear at the top of the Premier League, manager Jurgen Klopp said "it makes sense" for Salah to complete his rehab with "our people".

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says it was a 'shock' to see Mohamed Salah depart the pitch after an injury against Ghana in Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations clash on Thursday

He added: "I spoke with him directly after, the night when it happened. Since then he's in contact with our doctor. I think he will be back."

Sky Sports News has contacted Liverpool for comment.

Jan 24: Fulham vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup semi-final, second leg - live on Sky Sports

Jan 28: Liverpool vs Norwich, FA Cup

Jan 31: Liverpool vs Chelsea, Premier League

Feb 4: Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League - live on Sky Sports

Feb 10: Liverpool vs Burnley, Premier League