Kylian Mbappe faces pay cut if he decides to join Real Madrid from PSG - Paper Talk

DAILY MAIL

Kylian Mbappe reportedly faces a huge pay cut should he decide to finally leave Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid.

Wolves have pressed pause for now on a £30m move for Armando Broja as they work to ensure they comply with Premier League spending rules.

Barcelona are reportedly 'not considering sacking Xavi' despite their torrid start to the 2023-24 campaign.

Ange Postecoglou has revealed James Maddison is ready to return in a big boost for Tottenham ahead of Friday night's FA Cup showdown with Manchester City - and warned the England international is itching to make up for lost time.

The Football Association is investigating the tragic death of Sheffield United vice-captain Maddy Cusack after her family presented the governing body with new information.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is reportedly being monitored by Newcastle as they look to bolster their midfield before the transfer window closes.

Liverpool will turn to neuroscientists to help in their quest for four trophies this season, with German firm Neuro11 booked in for sessions with the squad before their Carabao Cup final against Chelsea next month.

The FA has invited Sven-Goran Eriksson to England's friendly international against Brazil in March following his revelation he is suffering from terminal cancer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Ange Postecoglou is already rated as a dark horse to top Manchester City's list of potential successors to Pep Guardiola should the Spaniard decide to leave his post at the end of his current contract in the summer of 2025.

DAILY MIRROR

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has only been to Manchester United's training ground a couple of times but there has already been a change in the mood.

Dimitar Berbatov believes Manchester United should think twice before pressing ahead with a summer swoop for Michael Olise.

Pep Guardiola warned Manchester United poaching Omar Berrada from Manchester City will not turn them back into world beaters.

Pep Guardiola admitted he cannot explain Manchester City's woeful record away to Tottenham.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has apologised for his comments on Mohamed Salah's injury, following criticism from the Egyptian national team.

Netherlands striker Brian Brobbey is the latest Ajax old boy Erik ten Hag wants to be reunited with at Manchester United.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Nicolas Anelka has taken a new job, joining Turkish side Umraniyespor as CEO.

The Carabao Cup final could be brought forward amid fears Chelsea and Liverpool fans could clash in the build-up to next month's match at Wembley.

THE SUN

Newcastle are ready to sell Callum Wilson for a cut-price £18m - putting Premier League rivals on red alert.

Forgotten Premier League flop Emerse Fae has been handed the task of reviving the Ivory Coast's AFCON campaign.

Dele Alli has been forced to undergo surgery again, in another injury blow for the midfielder.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Paul Woolston has joined Hartlepool United as a coach following his retirement.

Lionel Messi has christened the world's largest cruise ship as a part of Inter Miami's partnership with Royal Caribbean International.

DAILY STAR

Question marks have been raised over South Korea's draw with Malaysia as they avoided a showdown with Japan at the Asian Cup.

Preston North End footballer Finlay Cross-Adair has admitted to attacking a woman in a hotel.

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has promised they will simply walk off the pitch if his team faces any kind of racist abuse.

Ronaldinho's late-night bongo drum sessions almost had an influence on Lionel Messi, according to officials at Barcelona.

THE ATHLETIC

Erling Haaland will "hopefully" be available to return to action against Burnley at the end of January after six weeks out with a foot injury.

Mauricio Pochettino believes Armando Broja can still be a top striker for Chelsea but has told him he has to be ready to deal with the intense scrutiny of playing for such a big club.

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil admits Wolves' transfer approach has become even more "careful" over the last week as the club shape their plans around finances.

Mohamed Salah has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to state he will "do everything" to return for Egypt and help them achieve Africa Cup of Nations success despite his injury.

The Football Association has opened a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Maddy Cusack and her family's complaint about Jonathan Morgan, the manager of Sheffield United's women's team.

Chelsea Women are set to sign Colombia international striker Mayra Ramirez from Liga F side Levante.

Former AC Milan and Croatia midfielder Zvonimir Boban has quit as UEFA's chief of football in protest over a controversial plan to let the governing body's president Aleksander Ceferin extend his reign to 2031.

THE GUARDIAN

Sam Kerr is staying at Chelsea, having agreed an extension to her contract, which was set to expire in the summer.

DAILY EXPRESS

Karim Benzema has been linked with a move to Chelsea, with recent reports suggesting he is ready to call time on his career in Saudi Arabia after just six months at Al Ittihad.

Tottenham might have the perfect opportunity to strike a deal for Brighton's Evan Ferguson after the Seagulls reportedly expressed an interest in signing Bryan Gil.

Mauricio Pochettino claims Chelsea are 'ready' for whatever the January transfer window throws their way.

Arsenal transfer target Ivan Toney has been told it appears his head is "all over the place" as speculation over his Brentford future continues to dominate the January transfer window.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Jota's long-running saga over his Saudi Arabia future could be coming to an end, a report says.

Edinburgh City have been hit with a points deduction following an SPFL disciplinary hearing.

Gary Caldwell would not play James Scott at Exeter because of the abuse the player was getting from his own fans.

A judge has struck out cocaine possession and dealing charges against former Republic of Ireland footballer Anthony Stokes due to delays in analysis of a suspected drug seizure worth €4,500 last year.

DAILY RECORD

Brendan Rodgers has hammered home the message Matt O'Riley is not for sale during the January transfer window.

Brendan Rodgers is well aware Celtic fans reckon their club is sitting on a pile of money and are desperate to see some of it spent.

Debut goal hero David Keltjens says St Johnstone was his ticket out of Israel. Now he hopes his move to Perth can help drive him right back to his homeland - and into the national team.

Rangers are showing a serious mark of intent by spending north of £4m on Mohamed Diomande, according to Andy Walker.